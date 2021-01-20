A fight over carry-on bags leaves US airline worker in hospital

A group of passengers have attacked two Spirit Airlines agents at Detroit Metro Airport in the US.

Both of the agents were injured from the dispute. One of the agents was taken to a hospital, a spokesperson from Spirit said.

According to the airline company, three passengers attacked the agents while boarding flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta.

The agents asked the passengers to verify the size of their carry-on bags before boarding the plane, Spirit said in a statement. This is when the passengers became combative.

123RF Spirit Airlines has banned the three passengers.

READ MORE:

* Flyer says US airline tried to blame her after man groped her

* Chaos, near-riot breaks out at Florida airport after airline cancels nine flights



"The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft," Spirit's statement said.

Lisa Gass, media relations manager for Wayne County Airport Authority, said police arrested two of the passengers. Officials cited and released the third one. The two people who were arrested haven't been arraigned, but Gass said the Detroit's airport authority expects the arraignment to happen this week.

"We will not tolerate abusive behaviour of any kind and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit," Spirit said in a statement.

- Detroit Free Press