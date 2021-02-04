US tourists on expiring visa desperate to stay until they can get vaccinated

New Zealanders have heeded the message to get out and see their backyard, with holiday hot spots even busier than usual. But the tourism industry is still struggling to fill the $6 billion hole left by international tourists.

United States tourists living in New Zealand since Covid-19 hit are terrified they will be forced to return virus-riddled homeland when their visa extensions expire later this month.

Last year, the Government granted about 20,000 of tourists already in the country on visitor visas an automatic extension to October, then to February this year.

But with no further extensions on the cards, they will have to return home to countries where coronavirus is rampant. In the US alone, the death toll has topped 446,000.

Supplied Lorna Shaw, 82, has taken refuge from her California hometown in Parapara, Golden Bay.

Lorna Shaw, an 82-year-old Californian, has been happily stranded at her Golden Bay bach since February last year. Returning home would put her health at risk, she said.

It would be “morally wrong” for the Government to send her and others in the same situation home.

“I won't be safe on the plane. I won't be safe when I land. I won't be safe until I can get a vaccine,” Shaw said.

“The Government will be choosing to make me go back to a very dangerous situation. In essence, I am asking for temporary asylum.

“I cause nobody any grief by being here. I pay my own way, I pay my rates, I spend money here.”

Mary and Ken, a retired couple from Michigan in their late 60s, who did not want their last names used for fear it would jeopardise their visa application, have been touring New Zealand since lockdown was lifted last year.

Supplied US retirees Mary and Ken enjoying the Picton waterfront last year. The couple have been happily stranded in New Zealand since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The couple sold their US home in 2016 and have since been “nomads” travelling the world. They stay in hotels, Airbnbs and farmstays, eat at restaurants and spend money in local shops and cafés.

They have travel health insurance and enough money to sustain this lifestyle indefinitely. But when their visa expires, they could be forced to return to Mary’s sister’s home in Los Angeles.

Ken said they were “extremely grateful” for their time here and to the “wonderful people of New Zealand”.

Supplied Ken and Mary desperately want to stay in New Zealand until they can get vaccinated for Covid-19.

“But we are terrified for our health and safety upon return to the US at this time. The Covid situation is dire,” Mary said.

The US has had more than 26 million cases of Covid-19. California has been hard-hit with more than 3 million cases and close to 40,000 deaths.

“The vaccine roll-out in the US has been slow and confusing, and we are not certain when we would be eligible,” Mary said.

Last year, the Government introduced a two-month Covid-19 short-term visitor visa to help temporary migrants unable to leave New Zealand due to travel restrictions to arrange travel home.

Supplied US retirees Mary and Ken enjoyed the waterfront view from their Picton apartment during lockdown last year.

Visitors can apply for this visa more than once, provided they can supply proof they are unable to leave, such as plane ticket cancellations, border closures, transit-hub closures, or attempts to contact their embassy for assistance or repatriation.

Currently, 9389 people are still in New Zealand on an extended visitor visa, and 1000 people have applied for the Covid-19 short-term visitor visa since it was introduced in September. Immigration New Zealand approved about half of the applications.

There are no travel restrictions to go to the US, but Shaw, Mary and Ken fear going home would be akin to a death sentence.

“We are devastated,” Mary said.

“I understand that there are normally immigration laws in place, but these are not normal times. It seems a bit unfair to be asked to leave a country when you are contributing to the tourism economy.”

Lorna Shaw/Supplied The evening view from Lorna Shaw's Golden Bay getaway at Parapara Beach.

Mary and Ken arrived in Picton in early March last year. After spending lockdown in a “fabulous” waterfront apartment, the couple toured the North and South Islands and Stewart Island. They are now staying on the Coromandel Peninsula.

“We love it. It’s a beautiful country.”

Shaw bought the Parapara bach in 1994 with her husband, who died in 2005. She came in February last year for her annual vacation here and initially planned to stay three months. Her three children and three grandchildren back home have told her to stay put as long as she can.