Maskless drunk passenger downs bottle of vodka, headbutts Ryanair crew

A Ryanair passenger has been arrested after he allegedly downed nearly a full bottle of vodka, refused to wear a mask, and headbutted one of the crew.

It is also alleged that Daniel Hendry tried to hug another flight attendant after “stroking a female member of the cabin crew on the arm”.

The incident occurred on a UK-bound flight from Tenerife, Spain to Manchester, reports the Manchester Evening News.

When he refused to wear a mask, the 24-year-old said: “F... off, I’m going to punch you, going to smash your head in.”

The pilot then tried to divert but couldn’t as Covid-19 restrictions meant airports were closed or off-limits. Instead, they “accelerated” the flight to land early.

Passenger Brian Yim said Hendry was “screaming and shouting”.

”Cabin crew came to calm him down. He tried to fight them. He was being verbally aggressive to passengers and physically aggressive to cabin crew,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

In court, Hendry pleaded guilty to entering an aircraft while drunk, criminal damage and assault. His lawyer, Rebecca Wrack, said: “He falls on his sword and is remorseful. Unfortunately, he has little memory of what took place on that plane.”

Sentencing will take place next month.

The last 12 months have been full of stories of people refusing to wear face masks on planes, with some incidents leading to violence and arrests.

Face mask policies differ around the world. Here in New Zealand, all passengers must wear face coverings, but the US has been a battleground over the use of masks.

In November, everyone on a Southwest Airlines flight had to disembark the plane after a passenger refused to wear a face mask, while in another inciddent the family of a two-year-old were kicked off a service when the toddler didn't want to wear a mask.

Elsewhere, one Russian airline also decided to take a new approach, blocking off a special section at the back of the plane for those who refuse to comply with instructions.

Aeroflot made the announcement saying “it is critically important for us to ensure the safety of all passengers,” reports CNN.

It already has a policy that everyone must wear a mask when getting onto the plane and at all times in flight, except for eating and drinking.