Parent of school student stuck on Interislander fuming over company's communication

A mother of a teenager girl who was stuck on an Interislander ferry for 12 hours has blasted the communication from the company, saying she did not know her daughter was stuck in the Marlborough Sounds for hours.

More than 500 passengers were stuck on the Kaitaki, for 12 hours on Tuesday, when strong winds prevented it from berthing in Picton. That number included a school trip from Queen Margaret College, involving 85 students and staff members.

A mother of one of the students, who did not want to be named, said she was unaware her daughter had not arrived in Picton until the school sent an email around 4pm, four hours after the ship was due to berth at noon.

As soon as she saw the message she went to check the Interislander Facebook page and website to get more information, and was shocked to find there was none.

Many of the students had not taken cellphones with them, and with sketchy coverage in the Marlborough Sounds, she said the Interislander should have kept those on dry land up to date with events.

The school had been fantastic at keeping parents informed during the evening.

Queen Margaret College principal Jayne-Ann Young​ said the students were on board, as part of a yearly year 11 trip to Abel Tasman.

While the communication for staff and students on board had been adequate, the school received their communication from their own staff, rather than from Interislander.

John Nicholson/Stuff Queen Margaret College Principal Jayne-Ann Young said communication with staff and students on the ship had been adequate, but there could have been improvements to keeping those on land informed of updates.

She suggested the company should look into establishing a running bulletin of delays, like airlines, to keep people informed of similar situations in the future.

The girls had been fantastic once they realised they were safe, and the school had spent the evening communicating with parents, and arranged for them to stay at a Marae in Picton for the night, rather than transporting them three hours to Motueka.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said the crew had looked after passengers, and kept them up to date with information and delays.

“Any communication to the school/parents would have been left to the caregivers of the school children.”

A spokesperson for Bluebridge confirmed all their services were running on Wednesday, but with delays, and passengers would be informed of any impact.

Interislander was not the only organisation to be affected by high winds. One Bluebridge sailing, which left Wellington on Monday at 8.20am, did not arrive until 10pm. It’s 1.30 sailing was delayed, leaving at 4.45pm, and arriving at 1am on Tuesday.

Passenger Morgan Probert​ said crossing the Cook Strait had been rough, and people had been questioning whether they would arrive slightly late, but had not been expecting to be on the ferry for over 12 hours.

He said the crew had been fantastic, and they received regular updates from the Captain about the situation.