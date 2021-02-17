Smoke breaks and $20,000 fines: UK hotel quarantine measures get off to 'very risky' start

Hotel quarantine in England turned into a farce on Tuesday (Wednesday) as self-isolating guests boasted they could leave their rooms to smoke "whenever they wanted".

Wayne Kelly, a businessman who is quarantining for 10 days at the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow, said he was escorted outside for a cigarette by security guards, some of whose masks were not covering their noses.

A second quarantine guest at the Holiday Inn near Heathrow was seen puffing on a cigarette while he spoke on his mobile phone for around 20 minutes as a security guard watched over him.

A third guest, Mohamed Noor, who is quarantining after flying from Somalia following his brother's death, was pictured strolling outside the same hotel watched by four security guards.

Kelly, 37, a property developer - who flew back to the UK from Dubai on Monday - said: "I can have regular cigarette breaks when I want them. I just phone down and they send a bloke up to accompany me.

"When you get to the ground floor, there are guys in yellow flak jackets sitting and standing around. They are nice guys but some of them haven't got their face masks on properly.

"It is ironic really because I suppose the whole point of me being inside here is to protect everyone else."

The UK Government's regulations do not appear to allow smoking, stating that the only exception to room quarantine is "to exercise". But its leaked tender document to hotels said security staff could "accompany individuals to access outside space should they need to smoke or get fresh air".

Professor Mike Toole, a senior Australian epidemiologist whose Burnet Institute has advised state governments on quarantine, warned the UK's apparently lax approach was "very risky".

He said those quarantining should be confined to their rooms for 24 hours a day with staff tested daily and required to wear the highest grade N95 medical surgical masks.

Toole said the UK was taking a "big" risk by failing to segregate passengers arriving at Heathrow. At present, red list arrivals mingle with other passengers before reaching immigration.

He questioned why the UK allowed people to fly into London from the US and allowed them to travel up to Edinburgh before they quarantined.

He suggested the Government should consider extending the red list to include the US and other high-risk countries and hold red list passengers on the planes before segregating them through border and baggage controls.

A family of four became the first travellers to be fined £10,000 (NZ$19,307) each for failing to declare they had been in a red list country and not prepaying the £1750 (NZ$3378) charge for their quarantine hotel. The four flew into Birmingham airport on Monday and were given notice of the fines by Border Force officers after admitting their travel history when questioned by them. "They claimed to be unaware of the quarantine requirements before they travelled," said a Border Force source.

Chris Todd, West Midlands assistant chief constable, said: "There are some people who have attempted to hide their routes but that's not worked out. They were identified and received £10,000 fines as a result."

Individuals must pay £1750 for their 10-day quarantine, which includes the cost of their hotel, transport from the airport and two Covid tests. A second person sharing a room must pay £650, making the total £2400 for two. The rate for children is £325. However, it emerged that travellers in quarantine hotels face an additional £1200 bill, on top of the £1750, if they test positive for coronavirus and are required to extend their stay beyond the initial 11 nights.

Short and suite: Early checkout in Scotland

The first international travellers to go into one of Scotland's quarantine hotels have left their room after a day because of a loophole.

Chun Wong and his daughter Kiernan, 8, who are moving to Scotland from the United States, were taken to a quarantine hotel on Monday and were prepared to spend 10 nights there after flying into Edinburgh Airport.

But it then emerged that because they had flown into Scotland from the US via a connecting flight from Dublin, part of the Common Travel Area, they did not have to be held in a quarantine hotel.

In Scotland, enforced hotel stays nominally apply to all international arrivals, although in practice a series of loopholes means the need to quarantine in hotels for those arriving from non-red list countries, which costs £1750, is easily avoidable.

Those flying into English airports but then travelling to Scotland by road or rail are also allowed to isolate at home.