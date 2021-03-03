Stewart Island visitor disappointed by visit to bed bug infested DOC hut on Rakiura Track

Scratching a bite from a bed bug can lead to infection. [File photo]

After spending a night in a Rakiura Track hut with the “toughest bed bugs known to mankind”, a Wellington man wants the Department of Conservation to alert people with bookings about the infestation.

Dave, who did not want his surname used, arrived at the North Arm Hut on Monday, and was woken by trampers stomping and scrambling to shake off the critters.

The ranger had told everyone the hut had been treated for the bugs, but some people chose to sleep in particularly affected bunks anyway, he said.

Later that night, people were shaking their gear in the kitchen in a panic, Dave said.

The people who had chosen to sleep in the kitchen, rather than the bed bug bunks, ended up sleeping outside.

DOC Rakiura operations manager Ren Leppens said the problem was first reported at the beginning of February.

The hut had been treated four times since then.

Supplied Bunks in the North Arm Hut on the Great Walk, Rakiura Track. [DOC]

“So either these are the toughest bed bugs known to mankind or, they’re hitching in from other places on people’s gear,” Leppens said.

The bugs were a downside of one of the busiest summers ever, he said.

Expert fumigation specialists were being called in and hikers were being given the option to camp at the site.

To travel lighter, Dave did not bring a tent down to Stewart Island, but easily could have, he said.

He believed DOC should be upfront and tell visitors beforehand, rather than when they were fully committed.

As DOC regularly provided updates and alerts about adverse weather and terrain, he was confused about why it would not gazette the bug situation.

There were usually reports of small infestations on the island once every four of five years, Leppens said.

“We have heard other places on the island are also struggling with the issue.”

The bugs were “master hitchhikers”, and given the island's busy summer, tracking the source would be impossible, he said.

Supplied The North Arm Hut has been busy as kiwis explored Stewart Island. [DOC]

Airing out sleeping bags in bright sun and thorough cleaning was important, but bed bugs were no reflection on the hygiene or cleanliness of the hut, he said.

Neither Dave nor Leppen were laying blame for the bugs.

The 32-kilometre Rakiura Track is a Great Walk and typically takes three-days.

Dave believed on Monday night, 23 of the North Arm Hut’s 24 spaces were occupied.

The hut ranger had done the best he could but the experience “definitely tainted” Dave’s first trip to the island.

“It’s too late for me but hopefully others will be free to choose.”

His clothes, sleeping bag and gear were now contaminated.

Information from the Ministry of Health says bed bug bites are not usually a health hazard, but scratching can cause infection.

The bugs feed on the blood of sleeping people and animals, hide in dry dark places during the day and an infestation would need to be treated with pesticide.

Bookings are required to stay at the hut.

