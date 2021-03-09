Pilot and flight attendant on Chinese flight get into alleged mid-air brawl over toilet rules

An alleged brawl over toilet rules has left a pilot missing a tooth and a flight attendant with a broken arm.

The dispute took place on a Donghei Airlines in China between the cities of Nantong and Xian last month.

The South China Morning Post reports that the pilot, who has not been named, had come out of the cockpit to use the first-class toilet. He noticed a passenger approach the bathroom but told them to return to their seat and not to stand by the door.

Once finished, the pilot saw the flyer was still standing outside. He called the flight attendant who was looking after the cabin to protest, complaining that they were not doing their job properly by letting the passenger wait in the aisle. It’s then the confrontation got reportedly physical.

READ MORE:

* American Airlines grounds planes because overhead bins keep popping open

* 'This guy is crazy': Passenger arrested after brawling on flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles

* US airline worker suspended over on-board row



Donghei Airlines confirmed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that both the pilot and flight attendant have been suspended.

“The company attached high importance to the argument among the crew members during flight and conducted a strict internal verification,” said the airline.

“Those staff members involved have been suspended their job to ensure flight safety.”

While fights between passengers, and between flight attendants and flyers do happen, it is rare to see physical fights between the crew themselves.

In 2018, an American Airlines flight attendant launched legal action after she said she was dragged down the aisle by her scarf by a fellow crew member.

In 2016, a Delta Airlines plane was grounded after two flight attendants onboard the Los Angeles-to-Minneapolis flight got into a mid-air fistfight.

The altercation began when the flight attendants got into a disagreement about "work issues" that escalated, according to the Aviation Herald.