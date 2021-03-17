The moment a tourist falls from a ski lift in China

Footage shows a man dangling from the lift, only being held up by his friends.

A tourist has been injured in China after falling from a chair lift at a ski resort.

The video, filmed in the northern city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, captured the moment the man plummeted to the ground.

Footage shows a man dangling from the lift, only being held up by his friends.

After a few moments, he loses his grip and falls to the ground at Wanlong Ski Resort.

newsflare/AP The video was filmed in the northern city of Zhangjiakou.

READ MORE:

* New chairlift unlocks massive new southern ski area at Cardrona

* Australian ski resort website: You are number 27,539 in the queue

* North Korea's push for ski resorts reveals its hopes for a life after isolation



He was immediately sent to the hospital and fortunately his injuries are not life-threatening.

- Newsflare via AP