The moment a tourist falls from a ski lift in China
A tourist has been injured in China after falling from a chair lift at a ski resort.
The video, filmed in the northern city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, captured the moment the man plummeted to the ground.
Footage shows a man dangling from the lift, only being held up by his friends.
After a few moments, he loses his grip and falls to the ground at Wanlong Ski Resort.
He was immediately sent to the hospital and fortunately his injuries are not life-threatening.
- Newsflare via AP