US flight diverts after 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

A United Airlines flight headed to Miami from Newark, New Jersey, had to be diverted to Charleston after a man on board bit another passenger, according to a report from US police.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department responded when the plane landed early after a "report of someone's ear being bit off".

United confirmed the flight landed early due to the disturbance.

"On Wednesday, United flight 728 from Newark to Miami diverted to Charleston, South Carolina due to a disruptive passenger on board," United said in a statement provided by Robert Einhorn, airline spokesperson. "Law enforcement officials met the aircraft upon landing."

Charleston Airport Police Depart US police arrested John Yurkovich Jr on charges of "possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines".

The flight landed at 10.10am local time and taxied to the gate, where it was met by police. On the plane, responding officers observed "the suspect," identified as John Yurkovich, from New Jersey, with his hands tied behind his back with zip ties and a belt, according to the police report.

One passenger, identified as "Victim #1," was seated next to Yurkovich. The passenger said Yurkovich seemed "agitated" after a trip to the bathroom. Yurkovich asked the flight crew for water and got up to retrieve "what appeared to be pills" from a carry-on bag, the passenger said.

Then, Yurkovich, back in his seat, began to "scream and thrash around," the passenger said.

Yurkovich hit Victim #1 with a "closed fist," breaking their glasses. Surrounding passengers attempted to restrain Yurkovich and Victim #1 sustained another injury: a laceration to the ear.

Then, a passenger seated behind Yurkovich attempted to intervene and was struck, according to the report. That passenger told police he thought his nose might be broken. Another passenger who was seated next to Victim #1, told authorities Yurkovich punched him in the "temporal" region but was not seriously injured.

A medical doctor who was also a passenger told authorities he injected Yurkovich with Benadryl to subdue him.

Police arrested Yurkovich on charges of "possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines" after finding 1.5 grams of "white crystal substance" in his pocket that later tested to be methamphetamines, according to police.

The FBI also has pending charges against Yurkovich.

- USA Today