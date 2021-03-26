Fire rips through Thailand's infamous 'Airplane Graveyard'

The wasteland with an old Boeing 747 and two McDonnell Douglas MD-82 was listed on TripAdvisor as one of the most unusual abandoned places in the world to explore.

A fire has broken out at Thailand’s infamous “Airplane Graveyard”.

The wasteland in the capital Bangkok is home to an old Boeing 747 and two McDonnell Douglas MD-82, and is listed on TripAdvisor as one of the most unusual abandoned places in the world to explore.

On Wednesday evening, nearby residents saw black smoke coming from the field and reported strong chemical odours from one of the junked planes.

Fire crews tackled the blaze and brought it under control shortly after 10.15pm (local time). They believe it started in dry grass before engulfing one of the jets.

Newsflare/AP One of the planes ablaze.

READ MORE:

* Abandoned Budapest hospital offers glimpse into Soviet past

* Kiwi photographer finds haunting beauty in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

* Wat Jittapawan: Thailand's abandoned temple on the sea

* Once the queen of the skies, the Boeing 747 will soon be just a flying truck



Nanthachok Insawang from the Hua Mark Fire and Rescue station said he received reports of the fire at around 9pm.

He said: “The fire was not a serious case as the flames were burning within a space of 100 square metres with no nearby buildings. However, a plane was on fire and emitting a strong chemical odour which disturbed people who live nearby.”

Taylor Weidman/Getty Images The airplanes are stored in a field in Bangkok, Thailand.

The cause of the fire has not been concluded yet and officials are still investigating.

Bangkok's Airplane Graveyard is a large open wasteland that has become popular among tourists and photographers who explore the abandoned aircraft. It was mentioned on blogs as one of the best urban exploration sites in the world.

Taylor Weidman/Getty Images The junked Boeing 747 and two McDonnell Douglas MD-82 were dumped in the field in 2010.

Opportunistic squatters and homeless people even began charging people 200 baht (around NZ$9) to get into the wasteland and see the planes.

Taylor Weidman/Getty Images Bangkok's Airplane Graveyard is a large open wasteland.

Both of the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 belonged to defunct carrier One-Two-Go Airlines, which was banned between 2009 and 2010 from operating in European Union nations due to safety concerns. The model had been involved in a fatal crash at Phuket International Airport in 2007.

The owners later changed the name to Orient Thai Airlines and changed the fleet - selling the two smaller planes for scrap before they were dumped on the wasteland in the Ramkhamhaeng district.

- Newsflare via AP