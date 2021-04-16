'Untenable': London Heathrow arrivals face six-hour queues caused by Covid-19 check

Chief solutions officer Chris Garton has admitted "the situation is becoming untenable" and said the police have been forced to step in.

Travellers arriving at Heathrow airport in London, UK are being forced to queue for up to six hours to pass through immigration controls, according to an airport executive.

Footage filmed at Heathrow on April 14 showed huge queues of passengers who had arrived on a British Airways flight from Lahore at 6am.

According to the filmer, Jhanzaib Sulari, he was made to wait in a small designated area for hours until finally reaching his quarantine hotel at 11.30am.

He said other passengers were still waiting at the airport when he left.

"They were checking passports, hotel bookings, passenger locator forms and Covid tests at every point," said Sulari.

"There was no coordination between the people who were managing all this," he added.

In another video filmed earlier this week, a man in a queue was seen collapsing to the ground.

Journalist Kashif Iqbal posted the video on Twitter, saying: “A passenger collapsed at Heathrow Airport today after 7hr waiting for entry clearance.”

The length of time has been disputed by the Home Office, reports The Independent. It says the passenger had waited two-and-half hours.

“Border Force has ensured it has the right level of resources to check that passengers are compliant with our border health measures,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Queues and wait times will currently be longer, as it is vital that we undertake thorough checks at the border and due to the fact that some passengers have not completed the necessary requirements to enter the UK, such as purchasing Covid testing packages or booking their hotel quarantine in advance.”

