Trans-Tasman bubble: Travel paused between New Zealand and Western Australia due to Covid-19 outbreak

Travel between New Zealand and Western Australia is on hold due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Perth.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced Perth and Peel would go into a three-day lockdown, from midnight Friday local time (4am NZT).

Air New Zealand flight NZ176, which was due to leave Perth on Friday night, was cancelled following the announcement.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Perth has been put into lockdown, with all Anzac Day services cancelled across the Australian city.

Air New Zealand said customers were being given the option to rebook, put their flight into credit or receive a refund if they purchased a refundable ticket.

There are no Air NZ services to or from Perth on Saturday. Information regarding Sunday’s services will be made available on Saturday afternoon.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said any affected New Zealanders should follow the advice of Western Australian authorities.

“As set out in our trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government.

“New Zealand health officials are in contact with their Australian counterparts and are completing a risk assessment.”

All passengers on an earlier flight from Perth to Melbourne, which carried a passenger who tested positive for Covid-19, have been contact traced.

No-one on that flight has travelled on to New Zealand, Hipkins said.

“This is an example of the type of scenario both countries have planned for.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF There were emotional scenes at Christchurch Airport as families separated by the ditch were finally reunited following the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Closing WA border the right decision, expert says

Epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said shutting the borders to Wester Australia was the decision he expected.

Without knowing exactly the extent of the outbreak, he said it was “absolutely the right” call because there was potential for a wider community transmission and “a huge gap” in the health authorities’ knowledge of the situation.

“The good news is that it’s still in the category of an outbreak that’s well connected with the border, so right away that’s positive” he said.

“It’s not in the far more severe scenario of where you have cases in the community where you don’t have a defined connection with the border.”

As for any wider implications for the future of the travel bubble, Baker said the outbreak would not be out of the ordinary and didn’t expect it to have any long-term effect.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker said there is a lack of information about the extent of the Perth outbreak.

In the state of New South Wales, the government would place a three-day lockdown restriction on anyone arriving from Perth or the Peel region from midnight Friday (local time), the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“People arriving in Sydney from Western Australia from midnight tonight must complete a declaration which confirms they have not attended a venue of concern (in Western Australia). These declaration forms will be available on the Service NSW website later this evening,” a NSW Health spokesperson said.

The new measures would be in place for three days.

Trans-Tasman travel bubble - what you need to know

From April 19, Kiwis were able to visit Australia without having to quarantine on the way back.

However, the introduction of the trans-Tasman bubble came with a warning – travel at your own risk.

When the two-way quarantine-free bubble was announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed that travellers should prepare to be stuck in Australia if there were Covid-19 outbreaks.

Cabinet agreed on a traffic light system to respond to outbreaks in Australia in a timely manner.

Under the system, there are three possible scenarios: continue (green), pause (orange) and suspend (red).

Quarantine-free travel will continue if there is a low risk of further transmission – for example, a case linked to the border.

If there is a case from an unknown source that requires a state to enter a short-term lockdown, flights to and from that affected state may be paused for up to 72 hours.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

If there are multiple cases from an unknown source requiring a longer lockdown, flights could be suspended for an extended period.

Perth's Covid-19 cases

The news of the lockdown comes after a Covid-19 cluster was identified at the Mercure Hotel Perth on Wednesday with the virus spreading among quarantining guests in separate rooms.

A mother, her four-year-old daughter and a Victorian man contracted the virus while in the hotel.

McGowan said the man completed his two week’s quarantine on April 17 and spent five days in the Perth community.

“This means he spent up to five days in Perth and we now need to assume he was infectious during this five day period,” he said.

A female friend the man was staying with in Kardinya tested positive to the virus on Friday through a rapid test.

“We now have two positive cases that have been in our community from April 17,” McGowan said.

Stranded travellers

Travellers who find themselves stranded in affected states will be asked to follow local health instructions. When travel restarts and they can return to New Zealand, they may need to do any of the following:

- Monitor your symptoms

- Get a pre-departure Covid-19 test before flying

- Self-isolate on arrival

- Go into managed isolation for up to 14 days