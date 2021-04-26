Hundreds of flying ants swarm hotel room in China

Hundreds of flying ants buzz around after a tourist opened the bathroom door in his hotel room.

One traveller in China has had some unwanted guests in his hotel room, hundreds of them in fact.

In a video filmed in a hotel in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province on April 22, hundreds of flying ants are seen buzzing around as the tourist opened the bathroom door.

The unnamed filmer said: "Lots of flying ants fly into our room in a hotel we stay in Xishuangbanna tonight."

According to the hotel staff, Xishuangbanna is in a tropical climate and the male ants with wings fly out to breed when it rains.

newsflare/AP Don't open the door, don't open the.... too late

The flying ants are not poisonous. The hotel changed the room for the tourist and also gave him an airport drop-off service for free as compensation.

