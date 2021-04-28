Covid-19: New Zealand citizens stuck in India due to travel bans in transit countries

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces only New Zealand citizens will now be able to fly in from India, Pakistan, PNG and Brazil.

A number of New Zealand citizens are stuck in India, despite being allowed to return home, as transit countries have banned flights from India.

Auckland couple, Sujatha Selwyn and Selwyn Thomas, typically split their time between India and New Zealand, but have been stuck in Chennai for over a year.

The couple tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13, leaving Thomas in a critical condition “desperately” needing oxygen.

Selwyn said Chennai was fortunate enough to have escaped an oxygen shortage plaguing other areas, but it was difficult to find a hospital for treatment.

READ MORE:

* 'Medical care is absolutely hopeless': New Zealanders stuck in India are desperate for help

* Coronavirus: 400 New Zealanders desperate to leave India

* Coronavirus: Some Kiwis trapped in India heading home



“It was very hard to get a bed, my sister-in-law had to call heaps and heaps of hospitals,” Selwyn said.

The pair were welcomed into a church hospital and were released on Monday night to recover from home.

How they got the virus remains unknown, but the couple believe they got it from a friend who had travelled on public transport.

Selwyn said the situation in the country was “a catastrophe” and was “not comparable” to the situation in New Zealand in any way.

Thomas and Selwyn have been wanting to return to their 22-year-old son in Auckland for over a year however, difficulties booking a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spot and the recent two -week India flights ban – prompted by its rapid rise in cases – had made it hard.

Sujatha Selwyn/Supplied Sujatha Selwyn and Selwyn Thomas are New Zealand citizens stuck in India, having tested positive for the virus.

Teagan Kashyap, who lives in Pukekohe, south Auckland, said her husband Uppkar Kashyap was also stuck in India, after heading there for the funeral of his father.

He was due to return to New Zealand on April 24, but had to change his flights and MIQ booking due to the temporary travel ban.

Kashyap said her husband had rebooked flights and an MIQ spot for May 1 but had been told he wouldn’t be able to get on the plane because it transited through the United Arab Emirates, which had banned all flights from India.

TEAGAN KASHYAP/Supplied Teagan Kashyap said her husband Uppkar Kashyap does not know when he will be able to get home from India to his family.

“We’re hoping the Government in New Zealand can organise some sort of repatriation flight for citizens who are stuck there that flies direct from India to New Zealand,” Kashyap said.

“We spoke with our travel agent and there are no routes he can take to get back home unless he flies to the United States then through another country and back to New Zealand.”

Kashyap said the travel agent told them such a trip would cost around $17,000.

“We just can’t afford that. We have a mortgage and two young children.”

Kashyap said she and her husband had spoken to four others in a similar situation, and it would not be until May 4 that they would find out if the United Arab Emirates would let travellers from India in again.

India, along with Pakistan, Brazil and Papua New Guinea, is on New Zealand's new "high risk" countries list meaning only citizens, their parents, partners and children are allowed into New Zealand.

India reported more than 350,000 daily cases on Monday, and more than 2800 deaths, with overcrowded hospitals running low on supplies

This has prompted many countries to ban flights from the countries, including, Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, France, the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and Australia.

Kashyap said the situation had left her family feeling “confused and worried”, and it had taken an emotional toll on them as they were already dealing with the death of Uppkar Kashyap’s father.

“Please, help bring our New Zealand citizens home,” Kashyap called on the Government.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said reparation flights for New Zealand citizens in India were not currently being offered.

“MFAT strongly encourages New Zealanders in India to register for SafeTravel to ensure they have all up to date advice and information.”