Brawl at US airport over the last available standby seat

The fight erupted after a gate agent announced that only three seats bound for Chicago were available for a group of four passengers on standby.

Things got tense near gate D14 in the American Airlines terminal at the Miami International Airport, US, over the weekend when fistfights broke out among two different groups of people.

According to a report by WPLG Local 10 News, a witness told them seven people were involved in the melee which began over the availability of seats on the plane.

Other passengers and people in the terminal area can be heard in the video summoning security and making pleas for the fighting to stop.

Airport police did arrive and were on the scene for more than an hour, according to the witness.

Miami-Dade police told the ABC News affiliate that they responded to the scene, but the victims refused to press charges.

The report said that, according to MDPD, the scuffle resulted in the arrest of one person for disorderly conduct. Police later identified the man arrested as 20-year-old Jameel Tremain Decquir, while three other wanted suspects remain at large.

Decquir’s arrest report revealed that he and the three other people were waiting to board an American Airlines flight to Chicago. However, a gate agent informed them that only three standby seats were available, and “gave them the choice to leave one person behind or wait for another flight".

At that point, for unknown reasons, police said the group began to fight with three other people who were also at the counter. According to the arrest report the fight was initiated by Decquir, who punched one of the victims in the face as the victim was turning away, Local 10 News cited.

Reportedly, from that point, police said the fight “broke off into two separate fights with the four suspects and three victims".

One male victim covered the female victim on the ground with his body to protect her from the suspects’ repeated punches and kicks, authorities told the news outlet.

Despite being repeatedly punched and kicked, police said the victims told officers “they did not know why the fight began and declined to press charges”. Police reported that injuries sustained by the victims were minor, the ABC News affiliate cited.

The reason for Decquir’s arrest was for “causing a disruption to American Airlines and airport operations".

The three individuals that were with him have yet to be located.

- pennlive.com