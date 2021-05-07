Trans-Tasman travellers' hopes of seeing family dashed amid Sydney flight pause

Health officials are scrambling to find the source of the new community case, which currently has no known link to the border.

Some whānau planning to reunite this Mother’s Day have had their hopes dashed, with Sydney’s Covid-19 cases causing restrictions in the city and flight cancellations.

Restrictions are in force in the greater Sydney area after two cases of Covid-19 emerged in the community this week.

On Thursday, New Zealand paused all quarantine-free travel from New South Wales as a precautionary measure following the emergence of the virus in Sydney. People can still travel to the Australian state without the need to quarantine.

The travel suspension came into effect at midnight Thursday, and will be in place for 48 hours.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Flights from New South Wales have been paused for 48 hours following the emergence of Covid-19 in Sydney.

When announcing the pause on Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ said they would lift the travel restrictions or extend them, depending on how the situation unfolded. New Zealand health officials have been working with their Australian counterparts since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed on Wednesday.

One woman contacted Stuff to say she was looking forward to her mother arriving from Sydney to meet her granddaughter for the first time, just in time for Mother’s Day. But because of the travel pause, her mother’s flight had been suspended and she was trying to rebook.

Although the pause is specifically stopping NSW passengers coming to New Zealand, a number of flights to Sydney have also been cancelled.

In a statement, Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan​ said two flights from Sydney, which landed in Auckland and Wellington, operated as normal on Thursday before the cut-off time. A flight from Auckland to Sydney also operated as normal on Thursday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff New Zealand and Australian officials are in close contact over the small outbreak in Sydney.

However, all Air NZ flights to and from Sydney on Friday have been cancelled, except for NZ103 which will operate from Auckland to Sydney as normal with customers and cargo. The return service from Sydney to Auckland has been renumbered as NZ1104 and will operate as a cargo-only flight, he said.

“Customers on impacted flights are being given the option to rebook, put their flight into credit, or receive a refund if they purchased a refundable ticket.”

Morgan said from an operational perspective, they’ve been here before with pauses in one-way quarantine-free travel to Australia over the past few months. He said the teams were working hard behind the scenes to make sure customers were being kept up to date.

“We look forward to connecting customers in New South Wales with New Zealand again once the lockdown has lifted.”

Tiffany Robinson​,25, is waiting to learn if her flight to Sydney, that’s scheduled to depart on Saturday, will go ahead or not. She said she was told by the airline that there was a chance her flight could be cancelled within the next 24-hours.

Robinson was excited for her trans-Tasman trip to visit her brother and best friend, who she hasn’t seen for 18 months and two years respectively.

Although the flight pause was expected with the emergence of some cases in Sydney, Robinson said there were “a few tears last night, just frustration tears because it’s been so long since seeing everyone”.

“It’s no-one’s fault because you don’t want Covid getting out, but it’s just a pain.”

Robinson said she’s still hopeful she might be able to go on her trip soon, while her brother and friend – who are both doctors – are on leave, but she said there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told local media the man with Covid-19 had been very active in the Sydney community in the days before he tested positive.

Sydney’s cases

On Wednesday, Australian officials confirmed a new community case in Sydney – a man is in his 50s and lives in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The man’s wife is the second case that’s been reported in the city.

There was good news on Friday, with no new locally acquired cases reported by NSW Health.

Genomic sequencing has linked the original case – the man – to a traveller who returned from the United States and stayed at a managed isolation facility, the Park Royal at Darling Harbour.

The traveller tested positive for Covid-19 on day one and moved to a quarantine facility on April 28.

Hipkins told media that both Australian and New Zealand health officials were “relatively confident” this traveller is the likely source of transmission, but the how remains a mystery.

The Sydney outbreak is made up of a variant of Covid-19 from India, but not a “variant of concern”, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told Australian media on Thursday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian​​ told Australian media that the man was “very active in the community” before he tested positive, with close to 20 venues being treated as locations of interest. As a result, a range of restrictions are now in place in Sydney, however Berejiklian hinted that a lockdown is not on the cards.