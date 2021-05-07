Tran-tasman travel bubble: Misleading information on NZ Govt site leaves couple out of pocket in Australia

Sam and Nicki Hegarty say wrong information on a Government Covid website has left them out of pocket.

Kiwi Sam Hegarty and his wife Nicki Hegarty wanted to fly to New Zealand to see family, but say the wrong information from the Government has cost them hundreds of dollars.

The couple, who live in northern New South Wales in Australia, travelled to Brisbane Airport to catch a Qantas flight to Christchurch on Friday morning, only to be stopped by the temporary trans-Tasman bubble closure.

The travel bubble was paused at 11.59pm on Thursday for anyone who had been in New South Wales after Covid-19 cases were discovered in Sydney.

However, Sam Hegarty said information on New Zealand Government websites on Thursday evening and Friday morning said only those who had visited “locations of interest” were barred from travel. Calling the Covid hotline had resulted in the same advice.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three people in Brisbane Airport green-zone breach test negative in NZ

* Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation, 29 contacts IDed from green zone breach

* Covid-19: How did the Brisbane Airport breach happen? Could that happen at New Zealand airports?

* Expensive flights, masks and plane selfies: The realities of travelling internationally during the Covid-19 pandemic



“It was very frustrating. Not the virus, because you can’t control that, but the fact that we relied on the information and took it in good faith,” Hegarty said.

The New Zealand Government’s Covid website said on Friday morning: “If you were at a location of interest, you cannot travel from Australia to New Zealand within 14 days”. A link listed locations where Covid patients had been in Sydney.

When the couple called the Ministry of Health helpline number from the airport in an attempt to clarify the rules, no-one could provide the correct information, and they were eventually hung up on after 40 minutes, he said.

The information on the website was updated after they called, he said.

iStock The trans-Tasman travel bubble has been halted for those leaving New South Wales.

Six other people booked on the same flight had the same problem after relying on New Zealand Government information online, Hegarty said.

“The most critical thing they could do with the trans-Tasman bubble is be really clear and detailed, so people can make an informed choice.”

Hegarty said they were left nearly $500 out of pocket by having to change flights after their initial flight from Sydney was cancelled, as well the cost of tickets for an internal flight and then train fares back to New South Wales. They also had flight credits they might be unable to use, he said.

On Friday evening, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Covid-19 website carried conflicting information. In one place it said anyone who had been in New South Wales could not cross the Tasman, while another paragraph said those who had visited a location of interest in Sydney could not travel.

A spokeswoman for department said the site had been updated “as soon as the confirmation on interstate travel was received from relevant authorities”.

“Since quarantine-free travel started, our website and health officials have made it clear that people should be prepared for their travel to be disrupted, and plan accordingly,” she said.

“When quarantine-free travel began with Australia on 19 April, the Government did caution people with ‘flyer beware’.”