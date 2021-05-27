'Really lucky': Plane makes emergency landing on Sydney beach

The pilot of a light plane has been forced to make an emergency landing in the sand on an Australian beach after suspected engine failure.

Ambulance NSW said the young couple and their baby on board escaped uninjured.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Sydney’s northern beaches about 2.10pm (local time) on Wednesday.

NSW Police said there was a 25-year-old male pilot on board, along with a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old child.

Mark Baker/AP The recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby.

READ MORE:

* Virgin Australia under investigation after both engines 'flame out' during landing

* Pilot and passenger pulled from plane after emergency landing

* Safety warning after passenger's headphones explode on Beijing to Melbourne flight



Ambulance Inspector Dave Stubbs said the low tide gave the pilot a long landing strip, taking about 200 metres to come to a soft landing.

“You always think the worst when a plane is involved but thankfully they were able to land safely on the beach and there were no injuries sustained by those on board,” he said.

Mark Baker/AP The low tide gave the pilot a long landing strip, taking about 200 metres to come to a soft landing.

The light plane landed on Narrabeen Beach containing a young couple and their baby, all believed to be uninjured.

“They were very lucky to be able to land the plane safely on the beach.

“It’s been really fortunate today, they are really lucky.”

He said it was the second emergency plane landing he had attended on the northern beaches within the past six months.

A light plane made an emergency landing in Cromer Park in November, narrowly missing the cricket and soccer matches under way.

Mark Baker/AP The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said that, because the plane was a recreational vehicle, it would not be conducting a safety investigation.

“I’m not sure if you should be flying a plane if I’m working,” Inspector Stubbs said.

“You don’t expect to attend a major incident involving a plane, so to attend two is quite significant. I’m just thankful there were no serious injuries involved in either.”

A beach buggy tried to tow the plane along the beach but it became bogged in sand. It was eventually removed from the beach.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said that, because the plane was a recreational vehicle, it would not be conducting a safety investigation.

Recreational Aviation Australia has responsibility for any accident investigations into these types of aircraft, a bureau spokesman said in a statement.

“The forced landing of a Tecnam P2008 aircraft on Collaroy Beach on Wednesday afternoon following a reported engine failure has been reported to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau,” the spokesman said.