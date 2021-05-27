'I feel awful': Student crashing with friends in Melbourne caught up in Covid-19 lockdown ahead of university exam in Auckland

As Melbourne prepares to plunge into a seven-day lockdown, quarantine-free flights from the city have been paused for a further seven days. Brittney Deguara speaks with Kiwis stuck in Melbourne unable to get home.

When Jessie Mulholland packed her bags for a quick trip across the Tasman to see a friend in hospital, she didn’t stuff her textbooks into her suitcase.

“I decided that my notebooks and PDF texts would suffice,” she told Stuff.

A post-graduate psychology student from Auckland, Mulholland planned to be in Melbourne for just six days during her crucial exam period. But now she’s stuck in Melbourne for at least another week without the textbooks needed to complete her exam.

Supplied Post-graduate psychology student Jessie Mulholland travelled to Melbourne to visit a friend in hospital when she became trapped thanks to a state-wide lockdown and suspension of quarantine-free flights. This photo taken at a Disney exhibit at the ACMI gallery in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

“As you can imagine with clinical psychology, those textbooks are quite important, as is having an appropriate space to sit the exams.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Kiwis stuck in Victoria to hunker down, which Mulholland was doing, but she couldn’t help but feel bad for the pressure she was putting on her friends.

“[I] feel awful placing the burden on them.”

Mulholland said she’s in a “terrible financial position” – she doesn’t receive a student allowance, works casually as a mental health support worker, and has to continue paying rent back home – but she has two wonderful friends who have offered accommodation and hospitality support while she’s stuck.

She was in the process of requesting a deferment of her exams, which she was hopeful to receive approval for. Mulholland said her professors had always been considerate in the past, but if she had to sit the exam while in Melbourne, she’d do her best.

“If my exam cannot be deferred I will do my darnedest with what I have, but diagnostic tests will be tough without physical copies of the texts.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images A total of 26 cases have been linked to the recent outbreak in Melbourne.

Mulholland was originally booked to return to Auckland on May 22, but that flight was cancelled due to the evolving Covid-19 situation – before the bubble was officially suspended. Her flight was rescheduled for Saturday, but that too would need to be rebooked.

In addition to this, Mulholland had to scramble to find a doctor to get a prescription for necessary medication that ran out since she arrived in Melbourne.

“All in all a very ... stressful situation,” she said.

Melbourne was preparing to enter into a snap seven-day lockdown from midnight (local time) Thursday to curb the rapid spread of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities confirmed cases are infected with the B.1.617.1 variant, which was first identified in India, and has been found to have a double escape mutant, which makes it easier to infect.

The state reported 11 new Covid-19 cases overnight, bringing the total outbreak number to 26.

Over 150 locations of interest have been identified across the region, 86 of which are public locations, the remainder are private residences.

The state’s lockdown is due to remain in place until 11.59pm (local time) on June 3, one day before the bubble pause ends.