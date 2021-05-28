Covid-19: Doctor stuck in Melbourne with 120 patients waiting for him back home

As Melbourne endures a seven-day Covid-19 lockdown, quarantine-free flights from the city have been paused for a further seven days. Brittney Deguara speaks with Kiwis stuck in Melbourne unable to get home.

Stuck in Melbourne during the state’s fourth Covid-19 lockdown, Dr Peter Tribe​ is thinking of his patients.

“I would be due to see 120 patients, approximately, next week,” he said.

Speaking to Stuff from Melbourne, the GP from Te Awamutu​ said it could be hard for patients to meet with a new doctor, but he had confidence in his colleagues who were covering for him.

Tribe travelled over to Australia last week to see family in Queensland and spend time with his son, Nathan Tribe, in Melbourne. He was due to fly home to New Zealand on Sunday but had since rebooked a flight for June 7, three days after the quarantine-free flight suspension is due to end.

Supplied Dr Peter Tribe with his son, Nathan Tribe, before his bowel cancer surgery two years ago.

While no additional requirements have been confirmed yet, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday they were considering introducing pre-departure tests as a precaution once flights from Victoria resume. Tribe thought that additional requirement would be “fair" and a “good choice”.

Tribe, an Australian who has lived in New Zealand for over a decade, received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine before he left for Australia. He said the slow progress of Victoria’s vaccination programmed appeared to worry many in the state.

“I pray that New Zealanders will read about the Melbourne Covid outbreak and realise it could as easily happen there.”

On Thursday there were 26 active cases linked to the latest outbreak in Melbourne, with 121 exposure sites identified across the state. Cases were found to be infected with the highly transmissible B.1.617.1 variant of the virus, which was first identified in India.

Tribe, who was staying between his son and brother, said the situation in the greater Melbourne region was concerning, especially since football games and nightclubs – which were often super spreader events – were on the list of exposure sites.

“It’s possible that there are many more [cases] in Melbourne and Victoria who, unfortunately, have got it and spread it to the unvaccinated.”

While the pause on quarantine-free travel disrupted his work schedule, Tribe was pleased to be able to spend more time with his son, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer a few years ago. He hadn’t seen Nathan since January last year.

“[It’s] good to see he’s doing well with his battle with cancer ... You can only get so much of an idea over the phone.”

Tribe said this experience wouldn’t stop him from travelling across the ditch in the future.

“Family comes first,” he said.

In the grand scheme of things, Tribe said the disruption to travel, while it affected many, was nothing to complain about compared to the Covid-related issues most countries were still enduring.