Early-morning fog causes disruptions at Christchurch Airport

A thick blanket of fog covers most of Christchurch early on Tuesday morning.

Flights have been delayed and cancelled at Christchurch Airport after early-morning fog blanketed the city.

Thick fog was causing delays to a number of flights scheduled for Tuesday morning, particularly to those arriving into the Garden City, a Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said.

She said the airport remained opened but those intending to fly should check with their airline to see whether their flight will be hampered by the fog.

Ten domestic arrivals were cancelled and four were delayed, while seven domestic departures had been cancelled and four delays by 8.40am, according to Christchurch Airport flight information.

Flights from Auckland, Queenstown, Nelson, Dunedin, Invercargill, Wellington, Blenheim, Wanaka and Hamilton were among the arrivals affected, while those headed from Christchurch to Hokitika, Tauranga, Nelson, Auckland, Blenheim, Hamilton and Wellington have been cancelled or delayed.

Heavy fog in the deep South had also affected flights there, the spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency issued a warning for Christchurch motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions on Tuesday morning and to take extra care on the roads.

Christchurch was expected to be affected by the fog throughout the morning, before seeing fine weather with light winds and a high of 17 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.