Thick blanket of fog lifts at Christchurch Airport, cancels PM's flight

Fog affecting Christchurch has lifted, but not before delaying and cancelling several early-morning flights at Christchurch Airport.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was expected to attend a counter-terrorism hui in Christchurch, but her flight was among those cancelled.

“Though the airport has been open all morning and we have had departures all morning, we have just had the first arrivals land,” the airport spokeswoman said.

“There may be delays as airlines reposition aircraft and re-schedule flights, so we suggest anyone booked on or to meet a flight today contacts the airline.

“Airline information hosted on this airport’s website will be updated as soon as possible.”

Ten domestic arrivals were cancelled and four were delayed, while seven domestic departures had been cancelled and four delays by 8.40am, according to Christchurch Airport flight information.

Stuff Fog covers most of Christchurch early on Tuesday morning.

Flights from Auckland, Queenstown, Nelson, Dunedin, Invercargill, Wellington, Blenheim, Wanaka and Hamilton were among the arrivals affected, while those headed from Christchurch to Hokitika, Tauranga, Nelson, Auckland, Blenheim, Hamilton and Wellington have been cancelled or delayed.

Heavy fog in the deep South and Nelson had also affected flights there, the spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency issued a warning for Christchurch motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions on Tuesday morning and to take extra care on the roads.

Christchurch was expected to be affected by the fog throughout the morning, before seeing fine weather with light winds and a high of 17 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.