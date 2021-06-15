Fog at Nelson airport causing cancellations, delays

There are delays at Nelson Airport due to fog on Tuesday morning.

Passengers are being warned to check their flights as fog blankets Nelson Airport.

On Tuesday morning two departing flights had been cancelled and a further two flights delayed.

Three flight arrivals had also been cancelled, and three delayed.

In a Facebook post the airport warned that flights may be impacted by the fog.

READ MORE:

* Wellington fog cancels 20 flights, more fog expected for Wednesday

* Fog causes All Blacks' flight to Wellington to turn back

* 'Significant disruption' as heavy fog cancels and delays flights across New Zealand



“Please check our website arrivals and departures.”

Both cancelled flights were to Christchurch, which is also experiencing fog.

Metservice is predicting light winds and some cloud for Nelson, with a high of 15 degrees.