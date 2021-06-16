Swinging bridge breaks plunging tourists into lake in China

According to a worker, the hook on the bridge broke rather than the bridge collapsed.

More than 20 tourists have received a good soaking after a swinging bridge broke in southern China.

In a video, the group is seen playing on the bridge by swinging it back and forth when it suddenly fell into the water.

According to a local worker, the hook on the bridge broke rather than the bridge collapsing itself.

The video was shot at Qiushi Ecological Farm in the city of Shaoyang in Hunan Province.

NEWSFLARE/AP The hook on the bridge broke rather than the bridge collapsing itself.

No one was injured and an investigation has been launched.

- Newsflare via AP