Kiwi stuck in Western Australian lockdown says it will be 'bloody lovely' to get home

Francis Kelly, right, is stuck in Western Australia after a Perth lockdown cancelled his flights home. Pictured with his dad Finbarr Kelly.

A 10-day trip to visit his father turned into a 20-day stay for a New Plymouth man who got caught up in Western Australia’s Covid-19 lock down.

“My wife will kill me if I'm over here any longer," Francis Kelly said. .

Last month he flew back to his hometown of Geraldton to visit his dad, Finbarr, whom he hadn't seen in three and a half years.

Kelly flew direct from Auckland to Perth, then 400 kilometres north to Geraldton, thinking it would avoid coronavirus hot spots such as New South Wales and Queensland.

But as his holiday was wrapping up, and he was preparing to take the four-hour bus trip back to Perth to catch his flight home, the city went into lockdown.

“The police advised me not to travel because I'd get sent back because I had no reason to be in the city,” the 56-year-old said.

“I've had to wait up here in Geraldton with my dad until the lockdown lifted.”

At midnight on Friday the lockdown restrictions eased, and with the help of a travel agent, Kelly booked the next available flight back to Auckland, which leaves this Saturday, July 10.

“When you travel you take these risks,” he said.

“I've got this opportunity to spend more time with my father. But I’m probably driving him up the wall as well,” he laughed.

“I don't know the next time I'm going to see him.”

Today, Monday, he will be saying goodbye and travelling to Perth to stay with friends and be closer to the airport.

He will also get a Covid-19 test 72 hours before departure.

Kelly moved to the region five years ago with his Taranaki-born wife, Hannah, after his step-daughter, Olivia Madgwick, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare type of brain cancer which resulted in a large tumour forming on her brain stem.

She was the first person in New Zealand to have the brain stem cells taken out of her body, cleansed and put back in.

Now in her late 20s, she's had to learn to walk and talk again, but is in good health.

“It changed our life pretty much. We wanted to nurse Olivia back to health and mum’s the best medicine."

Kelly said he missed his family and had not been able to take part in important events such as birthdays.

“But it is what it is.

“I'm sure they're people in worse situations than me. You've just got to get on with it."

When he finally arrives back in New Plymouth, he’ll have been gone for 20 days, and he admits it'll be emotional.

“It'll be bloody lovely. I'll probably get a little bit teared up.”