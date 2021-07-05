Covid-19: 'Don't bank' on repatriation flights from Australia during bubble pause, Jacinda Ardern says

The prime minister said Cabinet is considering organising special "green" flights, as they did during the Victoria lockdown, to bring stranded Kiwis home from Australia.

Cabinet is considering bringing home New Zealanders stuck in Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak, but “don’t bank” on it, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The trans-Tasman bubble with Tasmania, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria resumed on Monday, but it remained paused with Queensland, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Western Australia for the time being.

Cabinet was planning to meet on Monday to assess the situation in the latter states and decide on a course of action for bringing stranded Kiwis home.

Speaking to Breakfast on Monday morning, Ardern said they would consider arranging special quarantine-free flights – or green flights – for those who have been stuck in the affected states for 12 to 14 days, similar to the approach they took during the Victoria lockdown last month.

Getty Images Cabinet would consider whether New Zealanders stranded in affected Australian states could travel home on special quarantine-free flights.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman travel: Prepare to be stuck 'for weeks' if you travel under re-opened bubble, expert says

* Kiwi stuck in Western Australian lockdown says it will be 'bloody lovely' to get home

* No panic yet from Warriors, NRL over homecoming as Australia battles Covid-19 outbreak

* Covid-19: New South Wales records 16 new community cases



But the warning of “flyers beware” remains attached to the bubble.

“Don’t bank on suddenly New Zealanders being repatriated,” Ardern said. “We will always assess the safety and the risk.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime minister Jacinda Ardern anticipates the bubble with NSW will take “a bit of time” to resume.

The initial assessment that resulted in the continued pause for select states found the risk to be quite high. Detailed risk assessments placed NSW as the highest risk state, and Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia as moderate risk states and territories.

Ardern said during prolonged periods of restrictions, New Zealanders in Australia would be asked to stay put, but when their isolation stints neared the 14-day mark, they might present less of a risk to the New Zealand population.

“They’re safer for us, they’ve been isolating,” she told Breakfast. “We can add a pre-departure test and feel comfortable.”

Pre-departure tests had already been added as a requirement with the resumption of the bubble for Tasmania, South Australia, ACT and Victoria.

Ardern said each Australian state and territory responded to Covid-19 outbreaks differently, so it was important New Zealand officials performed their own risk assessments. The prime minister thanked those tasked with that job and said it was like managing an entire state to respond to and work alongside the Australian states.

Ardern didn’t indicate when the bubble might resume with the outstanding states and territories, however, she did anticipate quarantine-free travel with NSW “taking a bit of time”.

“They’re still in a form of lockdown.”

She said any assessment of the situation in Australia would have a similar approach to lifting restrictions in a New Zealand region during an outbreak.

“We want to see the same thing we look for here in New Zealand – slowing of community cases, real confidence that it’s contained.”

They would also consider what the likelihood was that New Zealand travellers had contact with confirmed cases in the affected states. If they had, they wouldn’t be allowed to travel.

Cabinet would aim to provide a possible timeline for reopening the states and territories that remained closed, Ardern told RNZ’s Morning Report.

On Sunday, NSW officials confirmed 16 new community cases, but only three were infectious in the community. Two new cases were announced in Queensland on Sunday, both linked to a previously identified cluster. For a third consecutive day, there were no new cases to report in the Northern Territory. And Western Australia recorded one new community case, the partner of an existing case.