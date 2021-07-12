Plane passengers forced to put their hands on heads for an hour due to 'security threat'

Armed police boarded the American Airlines plane after it landed in Miami.

Passengers on an American Airlines flight in the US have been forced to put their hands on their heads for an hour due to a “security threat”.

A short video from passenger Chris Nguyen showed the bizarre situation on Flight 2289 from Los Angeles.

He tweeted: “Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing. Strangely, passengers were repeatedly told not to film on the plane.”

Armed police boarded the plane after it landed in Miami to arrest a passenger, but there was confusion onboard for the other flyers.

spectee/AP Some passengers said they felt 'traumatised' by their ordeal.

One person who claimed to be a passenger tweeted that it was the “scariest moment” of their life and that they were “traumatised” after it.

American Airlines confirmed to The Independent that a “possible security threat” had occurred but did not elaborate on the details.

“Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities. Safety and security is our top priority and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”