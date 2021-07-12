Covid-19: 'I just want to get home now', says 80-year-old woman stranded in Sydney

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the country's response to Covid-19 at the border won't always revolve around managed isolation and quarantine.

An 80-year-old Kiwi woman who is stranded in Sydney and running out of medication says she has received no information about the Government’s repatriation flights.

Shona Pritchard, from Christchurch, flew to Sydney on June 16 to visit her son. She was due to return on June 26, the day the bubble with Australia burst after a Covid-19 outbreak emerged in New South Wales.

Managed return flights for approximately 1000 people “who normally reside in New Zealand” and are stuck in the Australian state will begin on Tuesday.

They will have to spent 14 days in a managed isolation and quarantine facility (MIQ) but unlike travellers from other places, the New South Wales returnees will not be charged.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Kiwis stranded in Sydney anxiously wait to come home

* Green flights from NSW halted due to Covid-19 outbreak in Australian state

* Trans-Tasman bubble: What travellers stuck in New South Wales need to know



Pritchard, who has been staying in a deserted Sydney hotel, said she has not been contacted by officials and spent more than two hours on the phone to Air New Zealand but could not get through.

“If I could change my flight to earlier I would, but I can’t even get through to them,” she said.

New South Wales reported 112 new local coronavirus cases on Monday, another record daily total for Sydney’s growing coronavirus outbreak.

The figure is more than triple the highest daily case number seen during the city’s Crossroads or Avalon clusters last year.

Quarantine-free travel from Queensland to New Zealand was due to resume at midnight on Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Pritchard is a cancer survivor and had to “beg” a local hospital to give her replacement pouches for her stoma bag.

“I’ve got a medical condition, I’ve got no tablets. I've had to buy some, which is expensive.”

People who return under the Government’s plan will be required to spend 14 days in a managed isolation and quarantine facility (MIQ).

Pritchard says despite having already spent 16 days in isolation in Australia, she would complete a further 14 days in MIQ if it meant she could return home.

“That’s not a problem,” she said. “I’ve had four Covid tests, I'm fully vaccinated.”

Supplied Christchurch woman Shona Pritchard has been stranded in Sydney after the travel bubble with New South Wales burst.

Although she knew travelling to Australia came with risks, she did not expect someone her age and with health needs to be left to fend for themselves there for so long.

She has a flight on July 19 but is concerned the borders might close again before then.

“I think because of all the extra (cases) that are occurring in Sydney, I'm sure they are going to shut the borders again this weekend,” she said.

“I need to get on a flight before then ... I just want to get home now.”

Graham MacLean, the Government’s Covid-19 Group head of response planning and readiness, said the commercial flights starting on Tuesday will be subject to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities.

“We are doing our best to make sure New Zealanders who need to get home can get home but people will need to be patient and need to understand that not all rooms will be available immediately,” he said.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for people but we do ask that people be kind to staff across airlines, call centres and MIQ. Everyone is doing their best to help.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says they have been watching the situation in New South Wales closely.

Those wanting to take the flights must be New Zealand citizens or holders of residency visas, or Australian citizens or permanent residents who left New Zealand on or after April 5.

Temporary visa holders who left New Zealand on or after April 5 will also be eligible, as will spouses, partners, dependent children and parents of dependent children.

Bookings should be made through airlines directly.

People will be automatically assigned a place in managed isolation once they are booked on a managed return flight.

Anyone found to be trying to enter New Zealand by travelling from New South Wales via another Australian state will immediately be placed in a managed isolation facility at their own cost, the Government said. A fine may also be imposed.

Travellers with an urgent or exceptional need to return to New Zealand can contact a call centre on +64 4 439 8235 from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, or email NSW2NZ@mfat.govt.nz.