Covid-19: No wait list, 'zero communication' for Kiwis stranded in New South Wales, unable to book MIQ flights

Ross Pengelly, pictured here in Sydney, had rebooked a flight home five times in four weeks during the Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales.

Since Ross Pengelly​ arrived in Sydney in June, when the Covid-19 Bondi cluster began growing, he’s been trying to get home.

In four weeks, he’s rebooked five different flights. All but one had been cancelled – one flight, the first special green flight scheduled to take off from the state on July 10, was scrapped just 12 hours before departure after he forked out A$150 ($159.55) for a pre-departure test.

Every time he was notified of a cancellation, he called Air New Zealand to go through the motions of a conversation he was rather familiar with, sometimes spending hours trying to get through and resolve the issue.

Another of Pengelly’s flights scheduled for July 26 was cancelled on Thursday night. He had since managed to rebook a flight scheduled for August 16. Until then, he was living with his daughter and son-in-law in their apartment in Sydney, while they worked from home.

“It’s just crazy ... I cannot stay here for another month,” he told Stuff before his July flight was cancelled.

The Government decided to introduce free managed isolation (MIQ) for travellers from New South Wales in lieu of the special green flights originally organised. Bookings for Air New Zealand’s red flights went on sale at 10am on Monday, around 40 minutes after the airline alerted media to the launch. They sold out within 15 minutes.

Pengelly, like many stranded in NSW, missed out on a seat. Being 8am in Australia at the time paired with the lack of warning given to customers meant he didn’t even know they were going on sale.

“No signals, no pre-announcements saying they’re going to make an announcement in the morning, nothing from the Government, nothing from Air New Zealand,” he told Stuff from his daughter’s home in Sydney.

”We’re sitting in a vacuum ... what you can see in the public arena is what we can see. There was no-one calling us proactively saying ‘we know you’ve been there since [June] 28, and we’ve got you sitting in the queue.

”No-one’s even asked us if we need to travel or not ... Everyone should be contacted, at least, or there should be a wait list and everyone should know: ‘hey, we know that you're there and we’ll try and get you into the next available situation’.”

The Auckland property manager assumed his July 10 booking would have been transferred onto one of the flights, or at least added to a wait list the airline worked through, rather than it working on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’m happy to pay extra money for a flight ... some people have got more needs than I have, but let’s just get a queue, right. You queue up at the supermarket, you queue up at other places, you get your turn.”

Carol and Chris Chamberlain​ from Taranaki, who had been in Sydney since June 18, shared Pengelly’s concerns over the lack of communication.

Supplied Chris and Carol Chamberlain were stuck on the Central Coast of New South Wales while quarantine-free travel remained paused.

“The problem is there is zero communication with people stuck in NSW because you can’t talk to anyone on how or when to book these MIQ flights.

”The communication has been non-existent.”

“We have no problem paying for a spot and [are] happy to stay [in Sydney] if we had some indication on when we could get a MIQ flight so that we knew what date we could get back.”

They travelled to Sydney to see their daughter, son-in-law and grandson, who they hadn’t seen for 18 months, and initially planned to stay for just 10 days.

The Taranaki business owners were previously booked onto a flight on July 15, which they assumed would be an MIQ flight, but it was later cancelled. A two-hour call to Air New Zealand informed them that the flight was a green flight.

“Why wouldn’t they have cancelled this the day before and informed the passengers that their existing booking was invalid and that they would need to rebook on a MIQ flight?,” the couple asked.

”The only information we have been given to get on a MIQ flight is to ‘keep checking the website’ - no times or days on when these flights are actually available.”

Wait list being considered, 259 MIQ rooms occupied

An MIQ spokesperson told Stuff the Government was working through options, such as a wait list, but the existing framework was what was stood up at pace.

Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty​ thought the first-in, first-served approach allowed for flexibility. She also explained it wasn’t possible for them to prioritise who came back from NSW.

“Because returning involves a 14-day stay in MIQ, it is up to individual travellers to decide whether they would prefer to stay or return.

"Everyone has unique circumstances, and we believe the 'first in, first served' approach allows customers to weigh up options for themselves.”

Geraghty said they would “love” to be able to bring more stranded Kiwis home, but they were limited by the capacity in managed isolation. She recommended customers continue to check the airline website as new bookings were being made available.

Approximately 1000 rooms – which were initially set aside as contingencies, not taken out of the MIQ pool available to other returnees – were made available for travellers from NSW.

As of lunchtime Thursday, 259 of those rooms had been occupied. The MIQ spokesperson explained the remaining rooms would be filled on an ongoing basis as flights arrived daily.

Getty Images Around 1000 MIQ rooms were made available for those stranded in NSW, as of lunchtime Thursday 259 of those had been filled.

‘Everyone should be paying for MIQ’

The Chamberlains pressed the importance of having a timeline for return flights, so they could make plans for their business operations. They had no issue in paying for a spot in MIQ, rather than the Government – effectively taxpayers – footing the bill.

“Everyone should be paying for a MIQ spot, why should the taxpayer be paying for people who choose to travel?”

The 1000 rooms being filled came with a price tag of around $6.98 million, if just one adult was staying in a room. That figure, based on data released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on July 1, 2020, would grow depending on the party size. Additional adults cost $3485.65​, and additional children cost $3042.90​.

Pengelly, who had visited a location of interest linked to the Bondi cluster a week after a case initially visited, and since returned two negative Covid-19 tests, supported the reinstatement of green flights with a self-isolation caveat attached.

He said he would be willing to get a pre-departure test, another test on arrival, and self-isolate at home until those results were returned if the special green flights resumed.

He thought this approach wouldn’t “upset” the MIQ situation, and would ease his concerns about going into MIQ and potentially contracting the virus in there.

The Chamberlains said this whole ordeal had definitely changed their view on the trans-Tasman bubble, despite the opportunities it provided the tourism industry. Pengelly agreed, and said he wouldn’t travel to Australia again with the trans-Tasman bubble.