Medical event on last quarantine-free Brisbane-Wellington flight 'very serious'

Wellingtonians return home on the last quarantine free flights from Melbourne as the bubble closes.

Cabin crew appeared “rushed and anxious” during a medical event as the last quarantine-free flight from Brisbane to Wellington flew into the capital overnight Friday.

A passenger on board Air New Zealand flight NZ240 said a call was made for a doctor or nurse when the plane was about 20 minutes from Wellington.

Something that looked like it could have been an oxygen tank was also passed over the heads of people seated in a row towards the back of the plane.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand confirmed there was a “medical event” on the last quarantine-free flight from Brisbane to Wellington.

The passenger, who was not close to the incident, said she also saw someone being carried to the back of the plane.

“It looked like, from where we were, they were carrying them by the arms and legs. The person wasn’t walking,” the passenger said.

“Then when we were landing, a flight attendant sprinted down the aisle to make a phone call. It was very rushed and anxious. Everyone was on edge.”

When the plane landed about 12.25am Saturday paramedics came on board, The plane was on the ground about 20 minutes before passengers were allowed to alight.

As the passenger was leaving the plane she heard another passenger ask a flight attendant if the medical event was serious. The flight attendant had replied that it was “very serious”.

The passenger also saw about five police officers heading towards the plane, as she was leaving it.

Supplied The first trans-Tasman bubble flight from Australia to Wellington lands at Wellington Airport in April. The bubble has now been closed for at least eight weeks.

An Air NZ spokesperson confirmed there was a “medical event” on the flight. “For obvious privacy reasons we’re not able to provide further information about the passenger,” the spokesperson said.

The seven-day window for eligible travellers to return to New Zealand from Australia without going into managed isolation has closed.

The Government shut the trans-Tasman bubble for at least eight weeks from July 23, but gave New Zealanders a seven-day grace period to get home. The grace period, which did not include New South Wales, ended at 11.59pm Friday.