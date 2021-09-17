Covid-19: 'Wonderful' news of Australia's inclusion in MIQ release overshadowed by bubble pause extension

The decision to allow those stranded in Australia to join the managed isolation rat race on Monday was “amazing” and “wonderful” news. But it was overshadowed by the bad news of the bubble suspension being extended, one hopeful returnee says.

“The news that we got today that Australia is part of [the MIQ release] isn’t really great news, it isn't really changing anything," said Ashwin Naidu, a Kiwi living in Melbourne.

Naidu spoke with Stuff on Thursday about the Government’s decision to exclude those in Australia from Monday’s release. While he labelled this announcement “amazing” and “wonderful”, he said the secondary announcement made on Friday spoiled this change.

“They’re putting news of the bubble being suspended with so-called good news of MIQ spots.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff On Monday, those in Australia would be able to try to book a spot in MIQ.

“It’s just playing with people’s emotions and finances.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Friday announced the trans-Tasman bubble would be suspended for an additional eight weeks with a review expected in mid- to late-November.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins added: “Protecting New Zealand from any possible further spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is our absolute priority. We have made great progress to contain our current outbreak and are working hard to ease restrictions next week. Reopening quarantine-free travel with Australia at this point could put those gains at risk.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced the decision to allow those in Australia to book MIQ spots on Monday alongside news the bubble pause was being extended for two more months.

Naidu said the initial 8-week suspension, which began in July, gave people “false hope”.

”Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson ... probably all knew that the bubble wasn’t going ahead.”

The 18-year-old was the administrator of a Facebook group for trans-Tasman travel information that was full of hopeful Kiwis eager to return to New Zealand after being caught out by the bubble suspension. He said many people were “really saddened” by Friday’s bubble announcement.

“What I see is that people want the bubble to be reinstated, that’s the ultimate goal.”

The Government also announced on Friday a third red MIQ flight would be departing Australia for those in emergency situations. While it hadn’t been confirmed the flight would depart Sydney like previous flights had, Naidu said it would be “really disturbing” if it did.

“There are people in other states of Australia [who] are lower risk trying to access these emergency systems”

MIQ chances ‘pretty slim’

On Monday, Kiwis stranded in Australia would join those further abroad vying for a spot in MIQ through the new randomised booking system. The virtual lobby would open at 8am ahead of the automated and randomised queue forming from 9am.

Naidu said the MIQ system previously showed it wasn’t able to accommodate everyone who wanted to return before the bubble with Australia inflated. The fact supply issues hadn’t been addressed with this upcoming release meant the situation was the same and the chances of securing a room were “pretty slim”.

He thought those in Australia who had been unable to return home for the last 8-weeks should have been given priority, considering they were given just one week to return home quarantine-free in July after the bubble closure was announced.

Supplied Ashwin Naidu, 18, said while news of the MIQ inclusion was good for those in Australia, it was overshadowed by the bad news of the bubble pause being extended.

Naidu would be participating in Monday’s MIQ room release in the hope of securing a spot for the end of the year. He was planning a trip back to Christchurch and Auckland to reconnect with family he hadn’t seen in two years.

Confusing communication

Naidu said the Government’s messaging on Thursday that those in Australia would be excluded from the release created unnecessary confusion.

“You say one thing and [then] you say another – it’s going to cause a lot of confusion. Communication hasn’t been a great thing from the Government.”

That’s why he created the Facebook group in the first place, to help communicate exactly what was happening.

”Some people didn’t even know there [were] emergency allocation flights.”