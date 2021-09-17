Covid-19: Family in limbo after selling Australian home, quitting job to start new life in Wellington

Aneta and Marcus Chadwick, and their two kids Cadlyn and Emma, were gearing up for their move to Wellington when the travel bubble with Australia was suspended.

Aneta Chadwick​ and her family sold their home in Canberra, quit their jobs and packed up their lives in anticipation of their big move to Wellington. But the suspension of the trans-Tasman bubble put those plans on ice, effectively leaving the family in a Covid limbo.

“Not having a place to call our own, going from one unit to another is exhausting and is starting to anger me if I'm being honest,” Chadwick, 38, told Stuff.

She and her Australian husband Marcus​, 41, put the wheels in motion for their international move when the bubble first opened at the beginning of the year. By June, their home was sold, and by August, all their belongings had been packed and collected.

They had purchased a home in Wellington and were set to fly out on August 3, but the green corridor closed before they could.

Chadwick, originally from Wellington, was now jobless, having resigned before the borders shut, and the family was living in expensive temporary accommodation with their two children Cadlyn​, 5, and Emma​, 3.

“If we hadn't purchased the home in Wellington, I'd seriously reconsider moving back. I love my hometown of Wellington and [am] proud to be Kiwi, but broken-hearted that we are just considered another number.”

She said the kids were resilient, but they were constantly asking why New Zealand wouldn’t let them fly and if it was because they didn’t like them.

The family had been wanting to move to New Zealand for a while and were hoping to do so before Cadlyn started school next year. There was also the desire to be closer to family.

Chadwick would be joining the hordes of expatriates logging into the MIQ allocation system on Monday in the hope of securing a spot with the new randomised system. She wasn’t picky about dates, rather she would be grateful for anything they could get.

“Living out of our suitcases in [temporary] accommodation is no fun.”

News those in Australia would be able to participate in Monday’s MIQ room release reinvigorated Chadwick’s excitement to move home.

“I can't wait to get home to Wellington,” she said. “Having the red flights resume is great and at least may provide a step forward, but given that it's like the lottery, isn't very comforting.”

They were initially hopeful being fully vaccinated would’ve allowed them to self-isolate on arrival. This wasn’t an option for anyone yet, with a pilot programme still in the works for the end of the year.

Chadwick remained optimistic they would secure an MIQ spot for the sake of the kids, but a sense of deflation washed over when she saw the list of other people online in similar positions, eager to get a spot.

If they weren’t successful in securing a room on Monday, Chadwick said they would just have to continue living in temporary accommodation, hoping something changed in the future.

The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended for an additional eight weeks, with Cabinet expected to review it in mid- to late-November.