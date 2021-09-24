Air NZ passenger plane returns to Wellington due to 'mechanical issue'

Air New Zealand check in counter at Melbourne Airport

An Air New Zealand passenger plane, travelling from Wellington to Invercargill, returned to Wellington due to a “mechanical issue” on Friday.

All passengers on NZ8873 were reaccommodated on alternative services, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said.

She did not answer questions about what the mechanical issue was or how many passengers were onboard.

The spokeswoman said the aircraft was near Invercargill, but was turned around to ensure it could be inspected in Wellington.