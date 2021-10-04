US plane on take-off catches fire after hitting bird

A Spirit Airlines flight in the US headed for Fort Lauderdale had to be evacuated after the plane struck a bird before takeoff, causing the engine to catch fire.

The plane was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport just before 6pm on Saturday (local time), when the bird flew into the engine, according to the airline.

Photos and video show the flaming engine as the plane slows to a stop on the runway. Additional video shows passengers taking an emergency exit ramp off the plane afterward as crews work to extinguish the fire. No one on the plane was injured.

“The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

123RF Spirit Airlines says no-one on board was injured (file photo).

READ MORE:

* Flyer opens emergency exit on landing at US airport, walks out onto wing

* Passenger running late for flight at US airport arrested for bomb threat, police say

* The moment American Airlines plane burst into flames caught on recording



“All Guests and Team Members evacuated the aircraft and were bused back to the terminal. We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely,” the statement continued.

The passengers will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of travelling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane Sunday, the airline said.

- South Florida Sun-Sentinel