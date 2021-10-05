It's raining drones - Dozens fall from the sky in light show fail in China

A large crowd had gathered for the futuristic performance of 200 drones at the Zhengzhou Wanda Plaza.

A light show to celebrate a shopping mall in China has ended with onlookers scrambling after dozens of drones started to fall from the sky.

More than 200 drones lifted off at the Wanda Plaza shopping mall in Zhengzhou High-tech Zone in Henan Province, but soon after the start of the performance, they began dropping back to the ground.

Video from the event shows the drones crashing back to earth, including one hitting a parked car.

While no injuries have been reported, there are claims that foul play may be to blame.

Local drone outlet Kanzhaji says police are investigating if a rival operator somehow jammed the transmission signals.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a competitor has caused a similar malfunction. In 2020, police arrested four people after drones crashed down during a performance in Chengdu, reports DroneDJ.com. They were from a rival firm upset at not getting the gig.