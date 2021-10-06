Watch the moment a scrapped plane gets stuck under a bridge in India

It was being transferred on a flatbed truck outside the New Delhi airport when it crunched into the bridge.

A scrapped Air India aircraft has got stuck under a footbridge while it was being transferred on a flatbed truck outside the New Delhi airport.

This video, taken by Rishabh Kumar, shows the body of the plane hitting the underside of the pedestrian bridge, sending debris flying onto the road.

The truck driver is then seen hopping out onto the highway to assess the situation as cars slow down in nearby lanes.

Speaking to Storyful, Kumar said that he actually began recording on his phone to show people how the plane was shipped on a truck but didn’t expect to film such a crazy incident.

Rishabh Kumar via Storyful/AP The plane crunched into the footbridge in India.

READ MORE:

* Plane gets stuck at toll station in Indonesia

* Where is the next generation of aircraft?



“I was shocked and really didn’t expect that this was gonna happen,” he wrote in his Twitter post. After the crash, Kumar said that traffic slowed for about five minutes, but cars continued to drive past the site of the accident.

Air India said in a statement shared to The Times of India: “This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off.”

The aircraft had been purchased at auction by a restaurateur who has started a chain of airplane themed restaurants called Runway 1.

Kshitiz Kakkar, the owner, told AP he was surprised after the video had gone viral around the world.

"It got stuck under a flyover for just two or three minutes and then it went through. But you know social media these days," he said.

A similar incident occurred in December 2019, according to India Today, when an India Post aircraft being transferred by truck got stuck under a bridge in West Bengal.

- Storyful via AP