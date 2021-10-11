Drunk passengers believed to have forced plane's U-turn

An Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Christchurch was turned back on Monday, apparently because of three drunk passengers. (File photo).

Drunk passengers are believed to have forced an Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Christchurch to turn back.

Flight NZ5752 was turned back late on Monday afternoon.

An Aviation Security spokesman said it was understood three passengers aboard the plane were “intoxicated” and the flight returned.

He said Aviation Security was not involved and that airport police “dealt with the unruly passengers”.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the alleged incident about 3.40pm but were later stood down.

However, she said officers would follow up to determine whether an offence had occurred on the flight.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the flight returned due to a medical emergency on board.