Plane's engine catches fire after takeoff from Los Angeles

A Japan Airlines flight from Los Angeles (LAX), US has had a dramatic engine malfunction shortly after takeoff.

The fire was captured on camera by engineering professor Glenn Beltz. He posted an image of the engine blaze on Twitter.

“Well you don't see this every day. Japan Airlines flight 15, a Boeing 777-300ER, had an engine malfunction on departure from LAX on Friday afternoon. It circled around and landed safely back at LAX about 45 minutes later.”

The plane had been on route to Tokyo Haneda.

The pilots had to circle a couple of times over the Pacific Ocean to dump fuel before safely landing back at LAX.

Aviation site AV Herald reported that the plane had been climbing out of Los Angeles' runway 25R when the right-hand engine started to emit streaks of flames prompting the crew to declare an emergency. They stopped the climb at 5000 feet.

“The crew requested to dump fuel and return to Los Angeles and advised they were able to climb 6000 feet, and were promptly cleared to 6000 feet for the fuel dump. The aircraft returned to Los Angeles for a safe landing on runway 25L and taxied to the apron.”

The cause of the malfunction is being investigated.