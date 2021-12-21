Plane's low-level fly-by in Colombia nearly ends in disaster

This particular Antonov An-26B first entered service in 1980 (file photo).

Footage has emerged from Colombia of a low-level fly-by that could have ended in disaster.

The video shows the AerCaribe Antonov An-26 performing a low altitude pass at Mitu Airport when the right wing-tip hits the ground.

The pilots corrected, and the plane landed safely soon after.

A photo after the incident showed the aircraft sustained damage to its wing.

READ MORE:

* Stowaway pigeons get Indian cabin crew in a flap

* Flight delay prompts British dad to offer to fly the plane himself

* The moment a Chinese plane crash-landed in the Philippines



According to the Aviation Safety Network, the plane was carrying presents to children who were watching at the airport.

This particular Antonov An-26B first entered service in 1980 and is one of three owned by AerCaribe. It was also involved in an incident in 2014 when it landed with the nose gear retracted. The airline, which has a fleet of 13 aircraft, offers executive, charter and cargo services, as well as specialised fuel and military transport.