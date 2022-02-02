Scary moment plane hits runway in aborted landing at UK's Heathrow Airport

A British Airways plane's tail hits the runway at London Heathrow airport during an aborted landing.

A British Airways plane has suffered a scary moment after hitting the runway with its tail at London’s Heathrow Airport during an aborted landing in a storm.

The Airbus A321 was arriving from Aberdeen, Scotland when the drama happened during Storm Corrie.

The moment was captured by Jerry Dyer, the founder, presenter and producer of Big Jet TV, a live-streaming platform specialising in aviation.

Dyer shared the moment online, describing the tense situation as he watched the plane hit the runway.

SWNS/AP The moment was captured by Jerry Dyer, the founder, presenter and producer of Big Jet TV.

READ MORE:

* British Airways plane collapses at Heathrow

* Nice knowing you: British Airways' last jumbos say farewell, fly off into retirement



He said: "A full-on touch and go, with a tail strike. You could see the paint dust after contact, as well as the empennage shaking furiously as it dragged along the runway. This pilot deserves a medal!"

The pilot managed to successfully land the plane on a second attempt.

A British Airways spokesperson told The Metro that “pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely”.

“Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal."

The UK was hit by two different storms over the weekend. Storms Malik and Corrie caused power cuts to thousands of homes with at least two deaths from falling trees.

- SWNS via AP