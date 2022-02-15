Snake on a plane forces pilot to divert in Malaysia

The pilot of the A320 made the decision to divert to Kuching (file photo).

A pilot in Malaysia has been forced to make a diversion after a snake was spotted crawling inside the lighting panel above passengers on a recent AirAsia flight.

The uninvited guest made an appearance midway through the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

A video was captured of the rogue reptile by TikTok user @edal8808.

The pilot of the A320 made the decision to divert to Kuching so that the plane could be disinfected.

AirAsia confirmed the incident in a statement to aviation blog One Mile At A Time: “As soon as the captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time. The captain took the appropriate action, and the flight will depart for Tawau as soon as possible. The safety and well-being of our guests and crew are always our top priority.

“At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”

Unlike the cult Samuel L Jackson movie Snakes on a Plane, incidents of slithering reptiles on flights are rare.

In 2017, Dubai-based airline Emirates had to cancel a flight from Muscat, Oman, to Dubai after a snake was spotted slithering in the cargo hold. Just a couple of months earlier a snake appeared from an overhead luggage compartment on an Aeromexico flight over Mexico.

Other unwanted appearances from creatures include a bat in business class on an Air India last year which forced the pilot to turn the flight around.

In 2019, a Spirit flight in the US got an unexpected visit from a flying mammal. Videos posted to social media showed passengers screaming and laughing as the bat flew up and down the cabin.

Other wildlife without boarding passes over the years include rats and wētā.