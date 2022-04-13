The airfare ticket add-ons that really grind my gears

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: You have scoured the internet for the best deal, convinced yourself the 4am start will be worth it and a nine-hour stopover is bearable – so congratulations, the seats are all yours, all for the low, low price of $499.

Oh, and the extra $20 for having the audacity to pay by debit or credit card. What did you think this was, 2022? But in my recent experience the card payment fee – a delight reserved exclusively by Antipodean airlines – does not come close to the worst examples of audacious add-on fees that online travel agents (OTAs), car rental companies and budget airlines now try to convince us are vital to a successful trip abroad.

And just as I was full to the brim with goodwill to the tourism industry, I am given another reason to beware.

Paying extra for checked baggage has been a mainstay of modern airline travel for more than a decade. However, the list of add-ons offered when searching for flights back to Aotearoa extended to: $25 or $50 for an upgrade to a “silver” or “gold” service pack which would mean shorter call centre wait times should I need to contact anyone about these flights and reduced administration fees for flight changes or refunds (even though the airline itself has scrapped these).

There was also insurance on offer for about $500 for two travellers, again promising the benefits of free rebooking and changes allowed due to Covid, already guaranteed by the airline anyhow. Add another $16 to have the travel agency pass on the message that two people travelling together would like to sit together (no guarantees though!).

Worried the flight might be delayed and you will miss out on compensation? Just pay an extra $32 and one OTA will help you lodge a compensation request via another firm called AirHelp. You could do this yourself with the airline, or just Google “AirHelp”, but that is seemingly too hard for some.

And if you can’t be bothered Googling about money owed then you probably can’t be bothered researching any visas your trip requires. Luckily, one OTA MyTrip offers to email you a link for what you might need, all for another $78 each. Never mind that my US transit visa only costs about $20.

It is this doubling up that grinds my gears the most. And in these volatile times, web travel agents must get some benefit from confusing infrequent travellers into thinking they need to pay an intermediary $14 extra for each leg of the journey to pass on the message to the airline that you are gluten-free or vegan, or baggage tracking insurance when they only have carry-on.

Yes, that is another $20 extra for the OTA to hook you up with a company that “helps you track lost baggage for up to 96 hours. If your bag is not returned by then, you will receive US$500”. That is despite airlines and airport service companies doing the same thing and usual travel insurance covering lost or delayed baggage as standard.

Had I said “yes” to each add-on fee offered, this initially cheaper airfare would swell by an extra $800 per person. Even saying “yes” to a couple of the more reasonable offers would still mean the quote surpassed those on the official airline website.

Their continued existence shows the online travel agents’ offering appeal to some, even though many travellers switch over to the official airline’s online check-in system in the lead-up to flying.

The airlines can shoulder some blame for this industry gouging since they use complex pricing algorithms – known in the industry as “dynamic pricing”.

It basically means the person sat in seat 36K paid a different airfare than the one in seat 36J. In fact, it does not even need to be a different person, the same two airlines combining to fly you from one side of the world to the other can offer wildly different quotes.

You could assume a return journey from London Heathrow to Auckland via San Francisco with Virgin Atlantic doing the first leg, and switching then to Air New Zealand aircraft for the trans-Pacific leg, would be priced similarly on each carrier’s own website, given the exact same dates and same aircraft? No.

On Virgin, my airfare quote came to about $1900. The same journey, class, aircraft, seat – heck, I would even promise to watch the same movies and eat the same meal – was quoted at an eye-watering $4175 on the New Zealand flag carrier.

I am sure the finance department can explain why it is a great idea for the airlines but as a customer it makes no sense, so in order to find easily decipherable and comparable airfares, the OTAs have stayed afloat long after prophecies of their demise began.

I admit, it is a fine line: The day you snub travel insurance will be the one time you need it (but it is best to shop around separately for a thorough policy rather than an add-on as part of one booking) and in the current volatile environment many holidaymakers will throw money away willingly for the peace of mind.

