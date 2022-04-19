Dublin Airport gets more than 12,000 complaints in a year, all from one person

A Dublin Airport spokesperson did not comment directly on the complainant but said that the airport had introduced a new system to track and measure flight paths.

A particularly aggrieved person in Ireland has racked up a whopping 12,272 official complaints against Dublin Airport in just one year, an average of nearly 34 a day.

That represents 90% of all complaints about noise at the airport in 2021.

This isn’t the first year the complainant has been busy. They also lodged 6227 complaints in 2020, which is quite the feat as airport movements were at just 10% of normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously DAA, which runs the airport, was receiving around 1500 complaints in a single year, reports the Irish Independent.

It is believed the person lives under the flight path in north-west Dublin with the majority of complaints about evening and nighttime flights.

A DAA spokesperson did not comment directly on the complainant but said that the airport had introduced a new system to track and measure flight paths and noise issues, including a simplified complaint procedure.

“Dublin Airport is committed to working with the communities around the airport. This includes reducing aircraft noise on neighbouring communities, which is the joint responsibility of Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority and the airlines that use the airport,” the spokesperson told Ladbible.

“There are a number of noise abatement measures in place and Dublin Airport is committed to working with the industry and other stakeholders to minimise the impact of noise on our neighbours and adjoining communities.”

The spokesperson added that DAA responds to each individual complainant.