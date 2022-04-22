'Off into the sunset she goes folks': 'Unruly' flyer opens plane door and uses emergency slide in US

A woman in the US has been arrested at a Western New York airport after opening a plane’s cabin door and inflating the emergency exit slide.

WIVB reports Cynthia McKnight, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, California, was accused of “unruly behaviour” as a pilot prepared to take off from Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday night.

The American Airlines flight that was en route to Chicago had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.

“Cynthia McKnight faces a number of charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass and criminal mischief,” NFTA Director of Public Affairs Helen Tederous told the Buffalo TV station. “According to detectives, McKnight actually opened the cabin door of the plane.”

Genesee County Sheriff's Office Cynthia McKnight was allegedly screaming and spitting at passengers.

Officials did not say why McKnight opened the plane door and inflated the slide. WIVB reporter Mel Orlins said McKnight was allegedly screaming and spitting at passengers; on Monday (Tuesday NZT), a federal judge overturned Covid-19 mask requirements for planes and other public transit.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown said on Twitter that he was on the plane when the incident occurred, and posted a photo of the inflated slide.

“Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed,” the NFL player tweeted. “Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice (sic).”

“And off into the sunset she goes folks,” he added with a laughing-crying emoji.

