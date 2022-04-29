Taranaki couple get Covid, while on Covid-delayed overseas holiday

Covid-19 saw Kelly and Steve Ellis delay their trip to Rarotonga multiple times. Then, when they finally got there, the pair tested positive for the virus.

After Covid-19 delayed their long-awaited holiday multiple times, a Taranaki couple finally reached their destination – only to test positive for the virus and have to go into isolation.

But the majority of Kelly and Steve Ellis’ Rarotongan confinement was spent in a year-old waterfront resort in which they could roam freely – as it was being used to accommodate people with Covid-19.

Kelly and Steve Ellis made the most of their holiday in Rarotonga – until they tested positive for Covid-19.

“Mentally, it was the best thing,” Kelly said. “It only made a bad situation better.”

This time last year the pair dreamed up an overseas holiday for when Covid restrictions allowed the borders to be reopened.

“Everyone else was thinking the same thing,” Kelly said.

In September, they booked to go to the Cook Islands, which they had visited once 18 years ago.

“It was the only place you could go,” Kelly said. “And then New Zealand went into lockdown.”

In the months that followed, the Ellis’ had to change their original plans of spending time in the outer islands multiple times due to Covid restrictions over there.

Supplied The pair ended up shifting to a resort for people who had Covid, and were able to make the most of its waterfront location.

Finally, on April 1, they jetted off on a 12-day trip that had been “a year in the making”.

“But, I wasn’t going to believe it until I landed, not until I was on land, then I could relax.”

For six days, the pair went about their holiday, going fishing and soaking in all the tourist activities and sights they could.

“It was great,” she said. “Then, it was on the 6th that I tested positive.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kelly Ellis is happy to be home from her “memorable” trip – which she can laugh about now.

Panic set in for the pair.

“We thought, this is our holiday ruined.”

They were due to fly home in five days, but had to isolate for seven – and that was only if Steve did not test positive.

However, he tested positive the next day, and they found themselves stuck in a small resort room that had no cooking facilities.

“We had a beautiful view – but you were stuck in that room,” she said. “It wasn’t nice, it was quite stressful.”

Watching the local news that night, they learned the Cook Islands had reached the “height of their peak” with around 800 cases, Kelly said.

“I can laugh at it now, but at the time you’re feeling really crap.”

Then, by chance, someone mentioned a resort that was only being used to accommodate people with Covid.

Supplied The pair joked they’d be divorced by the end of isolation, but came up with activities they could do within its boundary.

It cost $100 a night each, and would see the pair delivered three meals a day, while being able to freely wander around the resort and the beach in front of it.

“It was a too good to be true situation,” Kelly said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

They ended up shifting there, and staying for six nights – past April 11 when they were due to fly back to New Plymouth.

The pair had “joked we’d be divorced by the end”, but ended up getting creative with ways to keep busy.

They had crab races – with the hermit crabs on the beach, and played “coral-tanque” – like pétanque but with coral and baby coconuts.

Supplied Kelly Ellis was clearly happy to be given her “freedom pass” after isolation.

“I got good at playing darts again, too,” she said. “You had to make light of it.”

They ended up getting out of isolation on April 16, and had two days on the island before their rescheduled flight home.

The changes came at extra cost, but the couple were thankful they had travel insurance and had booked through Helloworld Travel, in New Plymouth, as they had helped every step of the way.

Supplied/Stuff Kelly and Steve Ellis were welcomed home by her employer Primo’s sign at the New Plymouth Airport.

They finally arrived at New Plymouth Airport on Easter Monday and saw their names on a sign organised by Primo, Kelly’s employer, to welcome whānau and friends back into Taranaki.

“It was so nice,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”