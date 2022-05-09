Fists fly in brawl on Amsterdam-bound plane, six arrested

A brawl on an Amsterdam-bound flight has resulted in the arrests of six passengers.

A video posted on Twitter (warning: very strong language) shows a group of men fighting in the aisle of the KLM plane as it landed in the Dutch city from Manchester, England.

The footage has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Passengers can be heard shouting “behave” as the fists fly. The captain of the flight, as well as crew and other flyers, tried to step in to stop the brawl.

123RF A spokesperson from KLM confirmed there were “unruly passengers” on Flight 1070.

A follow-up video appears to blame the attacks on racist comments. Two men were seen being escorted off the plane. Reports say one man was slightly injured.

A statement from KLM confirmed there were “unruly passengers” on Flight 1070.

“All involved were arrested upon arrival at Schiphol Airport. No delay occurred,” read the statement.

“KLM does not tolerate aggression against employees or passengers. We apologise to our passengers who may have been affected by the incident.”

Mass brawls are rare on planes, but do happen.

Last year, there was violence on a US flight after a white passenger allegedly used a racial slur and attacked a Black man because he was angry over how long it was taking him to retrieve his luggage.

In 2019, four men on a stag party from Oldham, UK were jailed after causing eight hours of mayhem on a Las Vegas-bound flight. Their behaviour was described as "intimidating and frightening", as they drank heavily from their duty-free after being cut off by the crew, exposed themselves to fellow passengers, shouted and fought with each other.

In 2016, a group of Australian brawlers forced a Thailand-bound Jetstar flight to divert to Bali.

Sometimes the fights happen before people even step foot on the plane.

In 2021, a fistfight broke out among two different groups at Miami International Airport, allegedly over the last available standby seat. Also last year in the US, a group of passengers attacked two Spirit Airlines agents at Detroit Metro Airport over a fight about carry-on bags.