How much would you pay for two cocktails and some crab legs? One Greek restaurant says $1000

A shocked American tourist is planning to go to the police on the Greek island of Mykonos after being charged close to NZ$1000 for two cocktails and a snack at a beach restaurant.

The huge cost also included a NZ$129 tip.

Eye-watering prices are not uncommon in Mykonos, but even by most standards this bill has left a distinctly bad taste.

The unnamed tourist was with her daughter when she sat down at the restaurant.

In messages to her travel agent and reported by Proto Thema, the woman ordered two drinks and some crab legs and sat on deck chairs on the beach for up to three hours.

“While we knew that the bill would not exceed €200, suddenly they ask us to pay €600! In fact, they put three men in front of us when I refused to pay because what they were asking for was outrageous,” reported the media outlet.

The receipt showed a charge of €520.80 (NZ$861) plus €78.12 (NZ$129) tip.

On talking to locals she found out it is not the first time an incident like this has occurred at the restaurant. The name of the establishment has not been revealed.

Pre-pandemic, prices in Mykonos often featured in less-than-glowing reviews.

In 2019, a visitor from New York shared a photo on TripAdvisor of a receipt showing he was charged €591 for the six servings of squid, €150 for the beers and €59.40 for the Caesar salads. An €18 tomato juice and two bottles of water at €17.80 brought the total bill to €836.20 (NZ$1382).

At the same restaurant, another diner also complained about a €713 bill for two diners that included €78 for grilled chicken.

Mykonos is not alone in accusations of rip-off prices.

A restaurant in Rome that reportedly charged diners nearly $140 for two hamburgers and three coffees received so much criticism online that TripAdvisor has temporarily put a stop to it.

Elsewhere in Rome, two Japanese tourists said they have been ripped off after being charged a huge €349.80 for two plates of spaghetti and fish, and two glasses of water.

In 2017, a British tourist wrote to the mayor of Venice after he was presented with a €526 bill for lunch.

And in 2018, a restaurant in Venice allegedly charged four tourists $1800 for a meal, sparking outrage and prompting the city's mayor to call for an investigation.