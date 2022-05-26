Travelling without a mobile phone is a right pain

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: We were four tourists in a foreign city. The English was patchy. My grasp of the Cyrillic alphabet was non-existent and the thought of wandering aimlessly towards our accommodation in the 33C heat had tensions running high in our sleep-deprived crew.

Then I chirped in with a phrase I hadn’t muttered in about a decade: Should we see if that cafe has wi-fi? They didn’t. But thankfully, in small pockets of central Belgrade some corporate sponsor or civic generosity helped us on our way.

A lost phone left back in New Zealand (nope, still not yet over that, but getting there), a SIM card kiosk ignored at the airport and the exorbitant price of data charges in Serbia meant I was having a forced off-the-grid travel experience. It was not fun. It was not efficient. It was not a calming tech-free experience where we all just learned to break free of the controlling algorithms that make us achieve less and buy more. It was really just a pain.

READ MORE:

* Tall poppy syndrome and 'proudly local': The things Kiwi expats notice about New Zealand that tourists don’t

* We tried searching for flights using different browsers. Here's what happened

* Haere mai with Kiwi kai: The New Zealand cuisine quirks that tourists need to embrace



I get the appeal in theory. Off-the-grid or unplugged travel has been growing in popularity in an age of never-ending emails, over-edited posts and videos of your mate’s mate’s lunch. It’s the same theory that makes me love the long-haul flight’s 12-plus hours of excuses to not communicate with the masses below.

But off-the-grid falls into two main categories: luxury or long-drops. The former is the high-end echelon of five-star tree-huts, glass domes for star-seekers and wellness retreats where technology is banned and everything tastes like kale – even though it costs a fortune.

The latter off-grid travel experience is one almost consigned to faded family photo albums: tents, sand, BBQs every night and torches for the midnight dunny-run. All backed-up by a vehicle crammed with gear for every eventuality.

They have in common a general wilderness setting and that there’s usually too much time and a severe lack of activities, must-see sites and meal spots to suss out. In short, it’s easy to extol the virtues of a phone-free life while your meals are catered, and you can while away the day at the only swim spot going, but on a mad-dash city break, it’s hopeless.

“Well, should we just wander around the city centre and find somewhere for lunch?” my fellow traveller asked. Now, I’m probably not doing myself any favours here – and it’s suddenly clear why I’m not often invited on group trips – but I could only reply: “Are you joking? We are here for three days. That’s only six meals out. We cannot risk ordering some tough-as-boot lamb stewed or microwaved kebab at any old picture-menu palace in the old town.”

Obsessive over planner? Yes. Correct? Also yes.

What is the point of being in these great cities for a few days if you’re going to settle for mediocre tourist food? Yes, you can slave over dog-eared copies of Lonely Planet and take notes ahead of time, but a larger and growing number of ‘travel by TikTok or Instagram’ story recommendations – along with astute travellers who know the best city guides are found in online travel sections (!).

Modern travellers are used to having answers here-and-now, right at the swipe of a fingertip: How far away is that bar? What’s the price of a main here? When’s the next bus? Which museum is open on a Monday? Which walking tour guide is least likely to deny the atrocities of the Balkans war? (We found that one out the hard way).

I could lean into the spontaneity of aimlessly wandering old towns, eating wherever and going through the night wherever the rakia takes me.

Sometimes, we got it right, but more often our recent throwback to the unconnected era, left us rudderless, lost and confused, unnecessarily hailing taxis or eating the worst pizza known to man.

On a city break? Stay on the grid.