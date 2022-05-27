'I don't need this': Frustrated pilot lets rip at passengers in UK

Wizz Air’s Gatwick to Larnaca service was late by more than three hours on both Sunday and Monday evening this week (file photo).

Frustration at recent delays at Gatwick Airport have boiled over as an irate Wizz Air pilot launched into a tirade at passengers.

In a TikTok video recorded by Hannah Mace, the exasperated pilot of the flight to Cyprus told passengers: “A show of hands please - who wants to get off?”

The footage has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The pilot goes on: “We won’t be going tonight if you get off. You know, I don’t need this, my crew don’t need this. We are doing what we can to get you out of here. It’s out of our control.

“Okay? Completely out of my control. We are doing everything we can.”

Passengers are heard giggling while others appeared shocked at the scolding.

While the video says the plane was stuck on the tarmac for seven hours, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows that Wizz Air’s Gatwick to Larnaca service was late by more than three hours on both Sunday and Monday evening, reports The Independent.

Comments on the video were mostly supportive of the crew.

“To be fair, I’m on his side!! He’s probably extremely stressed and the crew are exhausted!!” wrote one.

“Oh bless him though!! You can hear the pain in his voice,” was another comment.

There was a suggestion of a new career for the pilot: “Who's (sic) teacher is that on the mic?”

Although not everyone was in agreement: “I’d have got off. No way would I put my life in the hands of someone who can’t control their emotions.”

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delayed flight W95749, from Gatwick to Larnaca.

“This was initially a result of a late inbound aircraft, with further delays caused by Air Traffic Control issues at London Gatwick.

“Wizz Air has contacted affected customers directly to inform them about their rights.”

Airlines and airports around the world are dealing with issues of delays as travel ramps up to pre-Covid levels, but the pandemic is still playing havoc with work forces and schedules.

Wizz Air was in the news last month when it faced a barrage of complaints from angry passengers after a nightmare journey ended with flyers more than 300km from their destination in the middle of the night. To make matters worse, they had to make their own way home.

The flight was due to take off from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel for Gatwick. However, delays of more than three hours meant the plane lost its slot at Gatwick.

Passengers were told the flight would instead land at London Luton, which caused another delay as extra fuel was needed.

But 30 minutes before landing in the UK, the pilots said they could no longer land at Luton as the plane had again lost its slot, so they were heading to Doncaster Sheffield Airport instead, 320km from Gatwick.