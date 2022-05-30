Why you should never post photos of your boarding pass

Many travellers forget how much information is hiding in plain sight on that boarding pass. Don’t worry this one is from 2010. (file photo).

It’s a travel cliché that’s been around as long as the smartphone – posting a picture of a boarding pass, perhaps with a glass of bubbles nearby, in a brag to friends, both real and online, of impending adventures.

It’s a staple of many an Instagram and Facebook post.

But security expert Adam Boileau from CyberCX warns many travellers are forgetting how much information is hiding in plain sight on that boarding pass.

”The barcode on the boarding pass contains your name, details of where you are travelling to, your frequent flyer number and also the PNR, the passenger record number, which combined with your last name is typically enough to log onto an airline’s website and alter the booking,” said Boileau.

“If you go to Air New Zealand's website and, say you’d like to change your seats or meal types, and you aren’t a frequent flyer ... then it will give you the option to log in with your PNR number and your last name and all that information is contained on your boarding pass.”

While Boileau said most security breaches he’s heard about in New Zealand have been pranks, there have been more serious situations overseas such as hackers stealing frequent flyer miles or points.

In 2019, travel expert Angus Kidman had 47,000 Virgin Velocity points stolen from his account by a hacker who bought an overseas flight.

And don’t think you are safe after the flight either.

In 2020, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott posted a photo of his boarding pass on Instagram after a trip, only to have a hacker track down his phone number and passport details.

Blogger Alex Hope said he got the information in just 45 minutes, reported the BBC.

He used Abbott’s booking reference that was printed on the boarding pass and was then able to log into his booking and search through HTML code to find his passport number and phone number

In his blog, Hope said he contacted the Australian Signals Directorate which handles cybersecurity.: “Anyone who saw that Instagram post could also have them. I felt like I had to like, tell someone about this. Someone with like, responsibilities. Someone with an email signature."

Boileau agrees that those in the public eye are particularly at risk.

“If you were an Instagram celeb, and you posted your boarding pass on your Insta, somebody could change your meal types for a prank or cancel your booking or change your seats.

“You could certainly imagine if (Prime Minister) Jacinda Ardern was posting her boarding pass going to the US, someone would absolutely go and mess with her booking.”

Airlines have been doing their part to limit privacy issues too. In 2019, Qantas removed the details of frequent flyer points on the boarding pass “to maintain customer privacy,” reported Executive Traveller at the time. Most major airlines now offer mobile boarding passes, so the days of the printed pass may be numbered.

If travellers wanted to find out exactly what information is containing on the boarding pass, Boileau said there are apps which can be downloaded to read the barcode format used, PDF417.

“I just pulled a boarding pass out of my bag just now and tried it, and you can see what data is used in that bar code. People don’t necessarily think what’s in those blocks of data, be it a QR code or a bar code, but there is often more than is visibly printed in human-readable format, so it’s interesting to go in and see what’s in them.”

So for travellers who are keen to still brag about a trip, maybe just stick with the photo of the bubbles or, if you have to, blur out details on the boarding pass, and make sure to shred or destroy the boarding pass when you get home.